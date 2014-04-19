New ‘Fantastic Four’ will be a more ‘gritty’ and ‘realistic’ movie than the original

ANAHEIM – First thing's first. The new “Fantastic Four” movie is definitely happening. No delays, no recasting. Josh Trank's vision is going to come to fruition. That's the word from the movie's screenwriter and producer Simon Kinberg who was on the Baton Rouge, LA set two days ago and reveals that production begins in earnest in two weeks.
Kinberg was at this year's WonderCon to speak primarily about 20th Century Fox's expected blockbuster “X-Men: Days of Future Past,” but he also took a few minutes to talk about Marvel Comics' most famous family. He says the chance to create a “unique tone” is what excites him most about the reboot.
“As Singer created with the original 'X-Men' movies, Christopher Nolan created with the 'Dark Knight' movies, Jon Favreau and Marvel created with the 'Iron Man' movies, all the best superhero franchises – Sam Raimi did it with with 'Spider-Man' – they create a tone and that is the thing that defines them,” Kinberg insists. “It's not the stories that differentiate them from each other. Sometimes the characterizations aren't that distinct. It's that the tone is different and in some ways [that's because of the] lessons learned from the original 'Fantastic Four' movies, but also because of Josh Trank's natural instinct for more realism, for more of a dramatic approach to things. This will definitely be a more realistic, a more gritty, grounded telling of the 'Fantastic Four' and no matter what people think about the cast.”
There has been a lot of surprising backlash to Trank and Fox's somewhat unconventional casting. The criticism over Michael B. Jordan as Johnny Storm aka the Human Torch is disappointing and hypocritical by many, but fans have arguably been more upset about Miles Teller as Reed Richards aka Mr. Fantastic and Jamie Bell as Ben Grimm aka The Thing. Kate Mara, playing Susan Storm aka Invisible Woman, has gotten something of a pass. Kinberg clearly thinks some fans are making a mistake judging the choices before they even get a glimpse of the final product.
“There is no denying this is a cast of accomplished young actors,” Kinberg says. “You look at Jamie Bell, Miles Teller who just won Sundance [for 'Whiplash']. Michael B. Jordan who gave one of the best performances of the last year in 'Fruitvale Station' and Kate Mara who was so fantastic in 'House of Cards,' it's not a bubble gum cast. It is a real cast of real actors. which is what we did with the 'X-Men' movies so it will give us that opportunity to create that new, grounded more dramatic tone.”
Will it work? We'll find out when the new “Fantastic Four” hits theaters next year on June 19, 2015.
Hollywood people are still saying “gritty & realistic” in an unironic way? That’s cute.
Honestly, “gritty” has become one of those overused Hollywood buzzwords that’s become a gigantic cliché ever since Batman Begins a decade ago. How about some FUN genre movies for a change? I didn’t care for the previous Fantastic Four movies (mainly due to inept casting, Chris Evans excepted), but at least they had a lighthearted tone that was kind of a tonic compared to most superhero films. The last Superman movie practically made me want to slash my wrists.
@ MONTY JACK: Well, Chiklis as The Thing wasn’t too bad either. The casting problems I had were with Sue Storm and Doctor Doom.
Also, I never really read much Fantastic Four and I never really cared that much for them, but isn’t saying that a film version of F4 is going to be “gritty and realistic” something that is actively stupid – i.e. deliberately ignoring information that is right in front of people’s noses just to be able to make a discussion point?
Why not just do a “Marvel by association” thing and appropriate their tone – which is colorful and fantastical and fun? Shouldn’t a F4 movie following an “Avengers” template be kind of a no-brainer? “We have these superheroes, there is a huge alien threat, the heroes bicker and fight some but come together and fight off the menace, the End.” The difference being the “they’re a family” angle, rather than “they are heroes in their own right, with their own histories and personalities and conflicts”.
Gritty and realistic, my ass.
Why is the new Torch black? Sue and him are supposed to be brothers! Unless they’re going with some sort of gay adoption angle.
Reasonably sure that Sue Storm was never anyone’s “brother”.
Johnny was adopted by Sue’s family to begin with. Read the source material!
Hm. I read the source material and I do not remember Johnny being adopted. Maybe I forgot. Is that part of the original canon, or something added more recently?
why is that gay? plus comic books are written by different people several times, the illustration changes and does there own thing with the design, so… he’s black in this version…. why is that such a problem?
It’s the story of a living Stretch Armstrong doll, a woman that can turn invisible, a guy who bursts into flames and can fly, and a dude made of orange rock. Do you think we can maybe ditch the word “realistic”?
Maybe it will be the story of a really flexible guy, a shy girl, a hot-tempered man and a fat dude?
It’s like the producers were reading my mind… and did the exact opposite of what I want every single time!
Gritty and realistic X-Men movies? I can see it. Gritty and realistic Batman? It’s hard to do otherwise. But gritty & realistic Fantastic Four movies? That’s pure nonsense.
The Fantastic Four are not superheroes as much as they are explorers. They worked best when you put them in a “Jules Verne” type of story (a voyage to a mysterious place, crazy science, etc…) and add some superhero elements to it. It shouldn’t be dark and it should be as realistic as Guardians of the Galaxy.
This franchise is becoming the prime example of a studio taking a brand name and doing whatever the hell they want with it.
“Gritty and Realistic”?
This is one of the few comics you can say that about and have anyone who actually knows the property never take you seriously again. It’s called “FANTASTIC Four”. Emphasis on the fucking FANTASTIC! I doubt anyone involved with this piece of shit to be has ever even picked up one of the comic books.
I will enjoy watching this fail. I look forward to it.
The fact that this guy is promising us a gritty FF tells me me has no clue, and doesn’t wish to get one. The FF are about mole men, interdimensional space bugs, giant guys in purple headgear, surfing Oscar statues with ray beams. This has fail written all over it.
What the director is thinking? The Fantastic 4 are a classic. Everyone in the world knows the history of their origins. He is going to see how it will affecr the revenue from the movie. By changing Johny storm alone. He destroyed the family. He needs to reconsider. If he is doing it for PC reasons the movie is going to Bomb. I do bot know why Marvel has not stop him
I think what really hurts here is a company ponying up millions to make a big-budget FF film that’s basically going to ignore what the FF actually is. If it’s a dud then nobody’s going to touch it again for ages. The worst FF comics were those that deviated from the template set up by Jack and Stan in the ’60s, just to satisfy the egos of writers who wanted to stamp their own ‘take’ on it and this sounds like the same thing happening here. The Fantastic Four maybe a lot of things but gritty and realistic certainly isn’t one of them.
This is going to bomb. That sequel already planned for 2017 is never going to happen. Rules are broken and fans disappointed.
You can’t cast a black man not to be racist in a white persons part just so you can get some color in the cast. I mean OMG Sue Storm and Johnny Storm are related. If you really needed to toss a color in the mix it should have been done with The Thing’s roll.
This is going to bomb worse then the new Annie movie that is just a disgrace. Now we are looking to reboot everything to make every race feel included. I am not trying to be racist. You can’t rewrite the stuff.
Hey guys, we tried the Fantastic Four once and failed miserably. Jessica Alba as the mature woman Sue Storm, how could we have failed with that? So I have another idea…a better idea…lets reboot…make human torch black so we can make a statement, make sue storm once again young and naive, and futher distance ourselves from the source material as much as possible!
Black human torch,nope