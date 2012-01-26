New Fiona Apple album coming in 2012…just not as soon as you might have heard

Ok, Fiona Apple fans, ready? Get excited…just not too excited. Yet.

See, it turns out that a recent tweet from “X-Factor” judge/Epic Records CEO LA Reid indicating new music from Apple would be dropping in the next few weeks wasn’t all that accurate, likely leaving many of the singer-songwriter’s hardcore fans weeping ruefully over their well-used vinyl copies of “Extraordinary Machine”.

Indeed, Time Magazine smelled something fishy in the following tweet from Reid – “Lots of good music coming from @Epic_Records in the next few weeks. Stay tuned music fans. Welcome back Fiona!” – and thusly decided to get to the bottom of it all by contacting a representative at the label. As Time music journalist Claire Suddath expected, Reid appears to have jumped the gun a little, though the spokeswoman she spoke with maintained that the bigwig’s tweets were “taken a little bit out of context” by over-eager fans.

“It”ll absolutely be this year,” said the spokeswoman. “But timing wise, I don”t know exactly when.”

Apple’s last album, the critically-lauded “Extraordinary Machine”, hit stores in the fall of 2005, though only after an extended “Free Fiona” campaign which saw the singer’s loyal devotees lobbying for its release.

So, what do you think of Reid’s little Twitter debacle? Excited for a new Fiona album? Sound off in the comments!