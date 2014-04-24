New ‘Friday the 13th’ TV series will find Jason slashing up the small screen

Jason Voorhees really is impossible to kill.

The hockey-loving slasher has terrorized teens over the course of a dozen films, and will now turn his hatchet on the small screen.

Emmett/Furla/Oasis Films and Crystal Lake Entertainment are teaming up to produce a new TV series based on the hard-to-kill “Friday The 13th” movie franchise.

The hourlong drama will be set at Crystal Lake over multiple time periods, where secrets about the deeply disturbed Voorhees family will be revealed, according to Deadline.

Original director Sean S. Cunningham will executive produce the new series, along with Randall Emmett and George Furla, Atmosphere Entertainment MM's Mark Canton, Diversion3 Entertainment's Steve B. Harris, and Ted Fox.

Meanwhile, Jason will also be resurrected in Paramount's upcoming big screen reboot set for a 2015 release. It's unclear if the two projects will feature overlapping narratives.

The original “Friday the 13th” debuted in 1980 and was followed by nine sequels throughout the '80s and '90s, as well as 2003's “Freddy vs. Jason.”

A reboot exploring the killer's origins was released in 2009, but plans for a sequel were scrapped to make way for the 2015 film.

Fans will also recall a syndicated TV series called “Friday the 13th: The Series,” which ran from 1987 to 1990, but wasn't connected to the long-running film series.