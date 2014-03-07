‘New Girl, ‘Brooklyn Nine-Nine’ and ‘Mindy Project’ get early renewals

Wow. FOX Entertainment Chairman Kevin Reilly wasn't kidding when he said he was “bullish” on low-rated Tuesday comedy “The Mindy Project.”
On Friday (March 7) afternoon, FOX made a quartet of early renewals for the 2014-2015 season, with “The Mindy Project” joining relative no-brainers “New Girl,” “Brooklyn Nine-Nine” and “The Following.”
This will be a third season for “The Mindy Project” and “The Following,” a fourth season for “New Girl” and a second season for “Brooklyn Nine-Nine.”
“These shows are some of the best and acclaimed series on television, with influential, culture-driving stars, and some of the best, most creative talent behind the camera,” blurb Reilly and FOX COO Joe Earley. “All four are core assets within our 2014-15 portfolio of content, and we”re really happy to bring them back to our FOX fans for another season.”
The renewal announcement didn't include episode counts, though presumably “The Following” will continue with its limited-batch order strategy.
FOX's schedule is already getting full for next year. The network gave a two-season renewal to “Glee” last spring, ordered a second season for “Sleepy Hollow” early in the fall and renewed “Bones” for a tenth season last month. “Gotham” and “Hieroglyph” both received 13-episode orders without shooting pilots, while “Backstrom” was ordered for 13 episodes based on a pilot shot last spring for CBS. The comedy “Mulaney” has a six-episode order and the Will Forte sitcom “Last Man on Earth” has a series order for midseason. In addition, FOX still has the 10-episode event series “Wayward Pines” and “Gracepoint” awaiting premiere dates.
These renewals and early series orders don't necessarily mean that FOX won't be moving forward with additional pickups in the weeks and months to come before upfronts in May. “Almost Human,” “Dads,” “Enlisted” and “Raising Hope” are just a few of the shows still sitting on FOX's bubble. [Sorry, but I'm assuming that “Rake” isn't actually on the bubble.] FOX has already announced that “The X Factor” will not be returning for a fourth season.
Though three of today's four renewals were, as I said about, relative no-brainers, you probably have TV's new math to thank for the longevity of all four shows.
By the old standard of Live+Same Day ratings, “New Girl” and “The Following” have struggled this season, “Brooklyn Nine-Nine” has been a disappointment and “Mindy Project” is something of a disaster.
When you start adding in DVR figures, however, the picture gets a bit rosier.
“New Girl” is one of TV's most DVRed shows, jumping a whopping 72 percent to a 3.1 rating among adults 18-49 when you include Live+7 viewing. “New Girl” gets a 63 percent bump to 5.77 million viewers, Live+7.
Again using Live+7, “The Following” jumps 58 percent to a 3.8 key demo rating and 49 percent overall to 10.12 million viewers. [In the case of “The Following,” that's going to be a bit misleading, since the Kevin Bacon drama has really struggled in recent airings and those Live+7 figures are only for the season's first four episode.]
“Brooklyn Nine-Nine” rises 60 percent to a 2.4 key demo rating and 47 percent to 5.25 million viewers with Live+7 figures, but Golden Globe wins for Comedy Series and for star Andy Samberg made FOX's decision easier.
Finally, “The Mindy Project” rises 43 percent to a 2.0 key demo rating and 41 percent to 3.81 million viewers with Live+7 figures.
[In case you're curious, “Dads” did bigger numbers than “Mindy” in Live+SD, but generated far smaller DVR bumps and ends up below “Mindy” in the key demo for Live+7 and other extended viewing metrics.]
At the Television Critics Association press tour in January, Reilly said of “Mindy,” “I'm pretty bullish on it coming back. I love the show. I think the creativity of it and thank you those of you who have written about it. It”s really on the money right now. Again, okay, glass half full, glass half empty. The ratings are, for us, not where I wish they would be. I think the show deserves to have more viewers.”
So there you go!
Excited? Pleased? Surprised?
So happy for Brooklyn, such a good first season. Also watch New Girl, has not been as good as last year, but have no problems with another season.
Brooklyn 99 has rounded into my favorite new show of this year. Very, very glad it got a somewhat early renewal.
FOX seems to be paying more than lip-service to the Live+ numbers, which is encouraging to see. I don’t love all their shows, but they seem to be actively trying to do things differently in terms of diversity of their casts and the way they program, rather than just talking about it while doing the same old same old.
Sad for all three renewals. Three bad shows with no ratings taking up space from possibly better shows.
Once again Hollywood rewards incompetence.
With The Following, literally nothing in that blurb is ture
I doubt even Reilly believes it.
Glad to see there’s at least two of us who realize Reilly is busy trying to convince 21st Century Films people that his bleep don’t stink.
It’s amazing how he’s been allowed to destroy FOX. He’s like another Jeff Zucker.
As with Jeff Zucker, the press fails to use any brain cell considering that it’s all hype.
Words can’t express my happiness right now at The Mindy Project renewal just AAAAAAAHHHHHHHHH!!!!
Again, sad to see an unwatchable flop renewed. Oh well, more time left not watching FOX! :)))
happy that Mindy Project will be back. fantastic.
I love all three of those shows; if they would just sub Enlisted for Dads, Fox would own my eyeballs on Tuesday nights.
They’re all flops so it’s all about politics. Kevin Reilly can’t send money fast enough to Zooey Deschanel and Seth MacFarlane in spite of their constant flopping.
It’s actually quite disgusting.
I’m sorry Dan, but you can also assume that Enlisted and Raising Hope are not on the bubble…
I *suspect* you’re right. But there are more reasons to keep either than to keep “Rake.”
-Daniel
There is no reason to keep any of those shows. In spite of the ridiculous PR hype, they’re all flops.
This is the first time I’ve ever said this, but I’m happy with the Golden Globes for helping the prospects Brooklyn Nine-Nine, even a little bit. Ridiculous and meaningless as they may be, if they have any influence at all I’m glad that in this instance that power for good, however inadvertently.
The Golden Globes are for sale. FOX bought them Golden Globes. There was no chance it wouldn’t be renewed given all FOX’s new shows are flops and Kevin Reilly knows enough people still think you only renew hits. (Kevin Reilly doesn’t even know what a hit would look like!)
Almost Human brought enough to the table that I’d like to see a second season. Good characters, Ealy and Urban are gold together…they just need to follow through with some of the introduced ideas
Couldn’t disagree more. It’s yet another massive J.J. Abrams crapfest/flop.
I assume it will of course be renewed and then the press will act shocked when it does even more poorly next year. That’s what happened to New Girl each year, and yet Kevin Reilly is still at FOX renewing flops.
Yes!!! The Mindy Project renewal just made my weekend!!! Best comedy on TV! :)
Sadly knowing the awfulness that is Mindy Project will wate more money and airtime next year made my weekend sad and upsetting.
When will Hollywood stop self-destroying?
The live + numbers must help and their on demand as well since their shows always have the commercials and no fast forward..anyways glad to see these shows get some more time
Advertisers don’t pay for Live+7. Our “in the know” journalist doesn’t even know that…
Sorry, but this isn’t “new Math”, it’s PR spin.
Networks do NOT get paid for Live+7 figures, so those figures are moot.
Similarly, advertisers as a group don’t pay more for 18-49, so it’s again empty spin.
As for those spectacular DVR percentages, they don’t sound so great when you realise that New Girl getting 20% more viewers is like NCIS getting 2% more viewers. When you’re a flop those percentages always look impressive. They don’t change the fact you’re still a flop.
Kevin Reilly is incapable of generating but great at blowing Pr smoke at journalists. It’s just sad to see you (and so many other people) swallow it all under the guise that you know the “new way”.
In the real world, New Girl has been a spectacular flop from season one on. It is now pathetically scrambling not to lose to CW shows. Mindy Project is actually worse than New Girl (but doesn’t cost as much to hype).
As for Brooklyn Nine-Nine, it was a flop off the bat.
All three are hideously bad shows. That’s why people don’t watch them. What is sad and upsetting is that their renewal will prevent three new shows from having a chance of seeing the light of day.
Rena – The phrase “new math” is a direct reference to a botched bit of educational reform/PR. Ignorant people refer to “new math” as something that is verifiable and represents a tangible and legitimate change in the marketplace. I don’t. The words I chose, I chose because they are linked to spin.
FOX’s official announcement of renewal actually included no numbers to justify the decisions. I had a recent Nielsen-provided Live+7 report and included that merely as data. I referenced the struggles for “New Girl” and “The Following,” called “Brooklyn” a disappointment and called “Mindy Project” a disaster. And I said that the DVR figures made things “a bit rosier.” I attributed no particular causality to the numbers and the renewals, made no claims that the DVR figures transformed any of the four shows into a hit and I CERTAINLY made no claim that anybody was being paid for Live+7.
You, of course, know that. But that would get in the way of your trolling and you do love trolling!
Always good to have you around.
-Daniel
Sorry I didn’t read your article with sufficient attention Dan.
I see that, hidden within the lengthy quotes of Kevin Reilly’s empty PR you did add some shading.
However, I fail to read in your article any condemnation of the “new Math” used by network destroyer Kevin Reilly (besides using the term in a derogatory fashion which, I’ll confess was lost on me as I would have had to assume you felt the same way about it than me).
I was also fooled by your comment on those renewals being “no-brainers” (unless again you meant to say those were decisions made by people with no brains, in which case I entirely agree.
I’m glad to see you are not entirely convinced by FOX’s PR, but then why spend most of your article expounding on numbers that are entirely irrelevant?
Sorry also if I gave you the impression I was “trolling”.
I am actually quite upset to see FOX under Kevin Reilly self-destroy and fail in the most basic way to be well-managed.
I’d love to be able to watch FOX again, which I really don’t any longer, but their renewing complete disasters makes it unlikely they’ll come up with anything good.
Then again as long as Reilly is on post it’s unlikely anything good can possibly come out of FOX, but we can always hope. When they renew creative and ratings black holes like New Girl and explain that they’re “tentpoles”, I’d love to hear something more than quotes of the fake rationale.
I’m glad you feel more negatively about those decision than I thought, but even re-reading your article more carefully, it still seems mostly like an apology of those bad decisions given the length of the quotes and how you left them unchallenged.
Finally, I’d love to see one journalist ever question the ridiculous assumption that 18-49 pays more than general audience because it doesn’t (as the Leno vs. Kimmell numbers miraculously dug by a strangely objective WSJ article a few months ago showed conclusively).
While I’m at it, do yourself a favir and don’t reprint the nonsense about FOX charging $500,000 a 30-second spot for the 24 miniseries. They’ll be lucky to get 100,000!
Fox is creative downturn started wayback with idiotic decisions like Revamping Human Target and canceling The Chicago Code instead listening to Shawn Ryan to keep it as a Midseason replacement. Since then they’ve seem to take less experimental risks. The Genre shows seem bland trying hard to fit into Procedural format.
The Following at this point is Garbage that won’t hold up Five years from now. All broadcast networks continue to hurt their brand now that Cable has open the door Quality and Innovative TV.