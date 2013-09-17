‘New Girl’ Season 3 Premiere – Are you ‘All In’?

[Normally, this would be Sepinwall’s recap. Unfortunately, Alan is still well short of 100 percent and was unable to take his turn at the plate. Since “New Girl” is a show that I enjoy, I figured I’d pinch-hit. This will not be as good as Alan’s recap would have been. How’s the poem go? “I am not Prince Hamlet, nor was meant to be; Am an attendant lord, one that will do/ To swell a progress, start a scene or two.” Or at least I can fill in for a “New Girl” premiere recap. Hopefully Sepinwall will be back soon.]
Thanks to “Sports Night,” I’ll always know the *worst* thing that can happen when a Will They/Won’t They couple finally gets partnered up and seems on the verge of happiness.
You’ll recall that Casey and Dana spent a season flirting and trying to figure out their feelings for each other, but as we reached Season 2, it looked like the sailing might be smooth. So Aaron Sorkin decided that Dana decided that Casey was too close to his divorce and she didn’t want to be a rebound, so she insisted that in order for them to be a couple, he’d have to date other women for six months first.
Ugh. Dana’s dating plan was the worst.
So now whenever a TV couple gets together, as long as the woman doesn’t immediately demand that her beau start dating other women, I consider that to be a big win.
In that light? It was a great “New Girl” premiere on Tuesday (September 17) night.
Otherwise? Yeah. That was a little rough. FOX made most of its premieres available for critics to view beforehand and “New Girl” was strangely absent, following a season in which nearly every episode was posted early for review. After watching “All In,” I’m much less surprised. [Had the “New Girl” premiere been up early, Sepinwall could have reviewed it, too.]
A few more thoughts on the “New Girl” premiere just as soon as I pull over for a piñata shaped like a monkey…
That episode of “New Girl” happened because the writers were all, “Well, Nick and Jess can’t just immediately go back to the apartment after the events of the last finale.” And they sat around trying to figure out what Nick and Jess could do and… They never quite figured out. As a default, they went down to Mexico, briefly went native next to a resort and Winston did puzzles. And this was so plot-lite episode was so plot-intensive that there wasn’t even time for Schmidt to initiate more than the introduction of what will probably be a pretty protracted farce.
And that was all that happened this week.
As a stay-away-from-the-apartment dating plan, Jess and Nick spent four days humping by the seaside.
Schmidt was unable to break up with either Cece or Elizabeth.
And Winston did a puzzle. Poorly.
Can we discuss Winston and his puzzles? I almost like the idea that the writers have abandoned any semblance of cohesive character for the guy and that they’ve decided that Winston’s personality should be like Murphy Brown’s secretary, changing insanely with every passing episode. The great thing about Lamorne Morris is that he could have given up. We’ve all seen actors who have basically checked out of their shows, who know that they’re never going to get anything to do and that they’re literally just showing up to fill a certain amount of physical space, collect a paycheck and eventually step into an empty elevator shaft. But not Lamorne Morris. If you tell Lamorne Morris that this week we’re going to learn that Winston gets obsessed with puzzles and that he likes to hum and sing to his puzzle pieces and sometimes take his pants off, then Lamorne Morris is going to give you the craziest darned puzzle-doer ever to appear on the TV. Because Winston’s actions are almost never cumulative and only occasionally relate to other storylines within an episode, Winston is a deliriously monomaniacal character. Each week, Winston is exactly one thing and he’s that one thing to the point of distraction. [Oh and he’s also bad with pranks. Whatever else Winston may be, he’s *always* bad at pranks.]
And what does any of that have to do with the revelation that Winston is also colorblind? That’s right! Winston was two things this week: Bad at puzzles and colorblind, which seem like they could go together, but kinda didn’t. Being color-blind doesn’t prevent you from being able to see shapes on puzzle pieces, so it wouldn’t explain why Winston was using almonds as puzzle pieces. So really, Winston being color blind and not realizing that his green shoes weren’t brown was the set up for Schmidt’s line, “If you think those shoes are brown, what color do you think you are?”
As payoffs go, that was better than anything involving Nick and Jess. They agreed over and over that they were all in. They tried getting a bracelet for a resort, leading to Nick threatening a kid’s life and then Nick was taken to resort jail. And that was about it, other than the shredding of a passport, which Winston couldn’t assemble well because he’s bad at puzzles and… What?!?
Was anybody else waiting for a “Planet of the Apes”-style “Nick and Jess were in Manhattan Beach the whole time, but they were too oblivious to realize?” twist? I sure was, because that was a lot of strange stereotyping for a payoff that was… What? The literal payoffs that Schmidt gave to various Mexican hotel workers and one gringo? Again, it all seemed to be an excuse for a toss-off Schmidt line, in this case, “That’s for you to send your kids to college, or for you to send some fun up your nose.”
After 22 minutes, we were left back at the door of the apartment, which was exactly where we could have started the apartment, but at least we know that four days passed. And because four days have passed, Nick and Jess are no longer having a one-night stand and they haven’t just been dating for 30 minutes. This episode allowed the writers the pretense of durability for this relationship, or at least let them skip over the possibility of flinginess.
Oh and we know that Cece thinks that Winston is a pervert who wanted to sew her underwear into his underwear, a moment of awkwardness that I’m assuming will never be mentioned again.
A few other quick thoughts on a messy episode:
*** Not much for either Hannah Simone or Merritt Wever to do this episode. I buy that Schmidt would be unable to choose between them and that he would instigate a farce of this nature, but I’m not sure why the farce couldn’t have played out over a single competently arced episode. We all kinda know which actress is a cast regular and which is a guest star, so let’s get down to it, shall we?
*** Probably Schmidt’s line about Winston’s shoes was the line of the episode. Alternatives would include Winston leeringly telling the puzzle he was going to do it on the table, or singing, “Puzzling, Winston is about to do some puzzling.” I would also accept Nick running from the Mexican police, getting up to his ankles in the surf and declaring, “I’m in international waters. I’ve got a shell.”
*** Or Schmidt describing his relationship with Cece by saying, “I not just a plug with her. I’m also a socket.” There were funny lines in the episode, even if it was a mess.
*** It’s fitting that there are no pictures of Winston doing puzzles on the FOX media site. Once again, Winston gets minimal respect.
Anyway, that’s out it, really… Hopefully Sepinwall will be back next week!
What’d y’all think of the “New Girl” premiere?
I hope that Alan gets well soon.
Nice review, Dan, though I believe that the term is “pinch hit” rather than “pitch hit” (though if you’re not much of a baseball fan I can certainly see how those terms could be easily jumbled).
Chester – I’m a rather huge baseball fan, so… typo!
-Daniel
I’m getting really tired of how “shouting match between two or more characters” has become the go-to crutch in this show.
I really wonder if they weren’t several episodes into breaking this season (and maybe even had filmed an episode or two) when they realized that something was missing and decided to write this as a fill-in, to create some space between the wedding and what’s to come. It just felt so disjointed. I mean, it wasn’t bad, but like you said, it kind of just exists, and pretty much everybody is right back where they started at the beginning of the episode.
Thanks for the review, Dan. An admirable pinch-hit effort.
This episode was definitely a misfire for me. I didn’t like the Winston/Schmidt subplots at all and the Nick/Jess sotry was only okay. I see what they wanted to do…they just didn’t do it.
No worries though. Expectations were high, premieres are tricky and every show throws out some clunkers. And there were funny lines sprinkled throughout, as Dan said. The ‘international waters’ line was my favorite.
Structurally, the premiere was more than a little messy, but I still laughed – many times. The cast is so damn good that they sold several lines that probably shouldn’t have worked.
Honestly, I’m just glad that this show is back. New Girl earned so much good will from me last season that the writers have a long leash to figure out where they want to go from here.
I don’t know Daniel, I was laughing the whole time. It certaintly wasn’t the best plotline, but as long as they keep me laughing I’ll go with it.
With Winston, I think there can be a better balance between him being a cohesive character and still being ridiculous. Even if that balance is largely that his quirks are his character.
The New Girl writers need to watch a bunch of episodes of Psych and then try to model him off of Gus (not just because they’re both green). Gus has a whole lot of quirks (super sniffer, train enthusiest, addicted to sweets, in an all black occapella group, tap dancer, DJ Clap your hands), many of the quirks only last for one or two episodes, but there’s enough of a cohesive character around those quirks where it really works, and the question of what’s Gus’s quirk this week is just part of his character. I think they can get there with Winston, but they’re not quite there yet.
I also think that having him replace Coach made it so our initial comparisons were to Coach and the writers were intially trying to define Winston as a different character, instead of a complete character. Maybe when they have Coach back this year, it will give them the opportunity to develop Winston more, and make him more cohesive.
Nice pinch-hittin’, Dan. The line where Winston first announced that it was time for him to do a puzzle floored me, and all of the related insanity that followed was great. I think the answer for Winston is to just write him as an obsessive, but harmless (meaning no more violent pranks), weirdo. Lamorne Morris destroys when he is given that material.
Other than that, a very disappointing outing for a show I was very excited to have return. The Nick and Jess stuff was a big miss. And I’m not terribly excited to watch Schmidt date both women at the same time. Hopefully the season picks up from here.
They should have just skipped forward 4 days later, then done flashbacks to what Nick/Jess did during those 4 days throughout the season. I’m sure with more time they could have come up with something funnier than what happened in last night’s espisode.
Also, kudos to Winston for wearing a hooded grey sweatshirt as pants, when Schmidt and him were circling each other.
good one, @JOBIN00! that still makes me chuckle… and then when they got dizzy. very enjoyable.
Ah, Season 3. The point at which good sitcoms decide whether they will be all-time greats, or whether we’ll spend the next few years arguing on the internet about how good it used to be.
Agree on all counts. Nice review.
Also found it unintentionally meta that the characters came to the conclusion that they are better as a group, while the episode completely suffered from having the characters be spread all over the place.
I just really enjoy this show. And you know what? I love Winston!
though, i guess I should say that technically i love Lamorne and what he does with the “character”
So… the scene with lying Winston and the underwear and the creeped-out Cece… was that a just a huge Friends shout-out to the “I’m Joey, I’m disgusting” episode? Sure seemed like it, right down to the panties. The clincher for me was that the scene ended with Cece shouting a very Janice-like “Oh. My. God!”
I was thinking of Curb: “I’m Larry David, and I happen to enjoy wearing women’s underwear.”
Thanks for subbing, Dan.
I thought this was a weak episode of New Girl. I think they’re in danger of turning Schmidt into Sheldon; Schmidt’s stereotyping is only funny when the douche jar is nearby or when the other characters really show him how stupid or wrong he is (i.e. Winston and the crack cocaine). Otherwise it’s just kinda lazy comedy (see Dads).
I will say that even though Winston was given the least to do (as usual), he was the most entertaining to me. Lamorne Morris absolutely commits. I could sit there and listen to him sing “puzzling” for half an hour.
Dan – Might wanna re-read the plot-lite/plot-intensive sentence…something went wrong there.
Ugh, I can’t believe Happy Endings lost out to this show. Don’t get my wrong I like this show, but there are still too many uneven episodes like this one to keep me interested. It’s like the writers of The Mindy Project came in and subbed for an episode.
You do know that they are on different networks, right?
It was bad, but I was happy to spend a half hour with this cast again so I;m overlooking it.
Poor Winston. When will they ever write some actual character traits for Winston? Bigger and odder quirks are still just quirks…
Thanks for filling in, Dan.
I still laughed quite a bit, but you’re right – the whole thing seemed off. The chemistry between Jess and Nick was uneven for the bulk of the episode, and carrying on Schmidt’s love triangle seems like a poor decision. And poor Lamorne Morris – Winston truly is a chameleon at this point, and most of his varying character forms aren’t particularly interesting at this point (though I do actually think there could be something good in his new colorblindedness – maybe it explains why he failed as a professional basketball player?). Like others have said, the show earned tons of goodwill with me based on how strong last season was, but I’m hoping for better stories next week.
Of course Dan’s “just as soon as” line involves a monkey. Of course.
Yeha, the episode was a bit weird and the mexican stuff was super cheap, but it was still pretty funny.
Now the Wiston stuff… At this point I don’t even know what I want for Winston because altough his character makes very little sense, he’s always so funny, and so weird, I kinda like it.
Thanks for filling in Dan, I wish you would do recaps more often!
Even in episodes like this, where the plot elements don’t work very well, I still enjoy the show just for the performances and individual lines and moments. The puzzle plot was ridiculous but it still made me laugh several times, particularly with Schmidt’s incredulous response to Winston asking what he thinks the puzzle will look like- “The picture’s on the box! It’s a Japanese garden!”
What song that winston sing?
“Puzzling, Winston is about to do some puzzling”
Does any one know the name of the song playing out of nick and Jess’ car when they are on the beach? Let me know. :)
Holly GL – The song is called Aqui en Mi Nube by Sonia…I liked it, too, I just had to find it! :)