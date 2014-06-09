New ‘Guardians of the Galaxy’ poster puts spotlight on Rocket Raccoon and Groot

(CBR) The newest Marvel Studios film “Guardians of the Galaxy” is set to debut in just a few months, and helping to ramp up promotion is a brand new character poster of Rocket Raccoon (Bradley Cooper) and Groot (Vin Diesel) courtesy of Fandango. The poster features an enraged Rocket, riding on Groot's shoulder, as he fires rounds from a pretty massive gun.

Directed by James Gunn and releasing August 1, “Guardians of the Galaxy” also stars Chris Pratt, Zoe Saldana, Dave Bautista, Djimon Hounsou, Lee Pace, Michael Rooker, Benicio Del Toro, Glenn Close and John C. Reilly.