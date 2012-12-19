New ‘Iron Man 3’ image showcases a battle-scarred Robert Downey Jr.

12.19.12 6 years ago 4 Comments

Needless to say, Tony Stark has seen better days.

A battle-worn Robert Downey Jr. takes center stage in a brand-new image from “Iron Man 3,” which Marvel released today as a “special holiday treat” for fans. You can check it out below.

In other news related to the upcoming film, hip-hop star T.I. told Rap-Up.com in a recent interview that he was considered for an unspecified role in the Marvel threequel, but was ultimately unable to commit due to scheduling conflicts.

“I was being considered for this one film,” said Tip, whose previous films include “ATL” and “Takers.” “Now that it’s over with, I can say it. ‘Iron Man 3.’ I was being considered for ‘Iron Man 3’ and it wasn’t to be Iron Man, it was to be another character in the film but our schedules did not align and they had to do their little movie anyway. …I told them go on ahead, I didn’t want to get in their way.”

So nice of T.I. to give Marvel the green-light, wouldn’t you agree?

“Iron Man 3” is slated for release on May 3.

