New Japanese trailer brings ‘The Wolverine’ home

In anticipation of the Japan-set “The Wolverine,” fans can watch the brand new Japanese trailer, which is essentially the same as the U.S. version, only with Japanese subtitles and voice-over.
The James Mangold-directed film once again stars Hugh Jackman as the Marvel mutant also known as Logan, who travels to Japan at the behest of an old acquaintance, who holds a secret of great interest to to the immortal mutant. There, Logan finds love and engages in a war with deadly Yakuza assassins and mystic samurai.
All this, plus Wolfy’s former X-Men teammate Jean Grey (Famke Janssen) apparently makes some sort of cameo.
The newest trailer is closely related to previous clips, but features a fraction more action and a slightly more detailed look at Japan itself, where the film is known as “Wolverine: Samurai” (raise your hand if you think that’s a better title).
Watch the trailer here:
“The Wolverine” is based on the 1980s comic book mini-series by “Uncanny X-Men” writing legend Chris Claremont and “Sin City” creator Frank Miller. It also stars Tao Okamoto, Rila Fukushima, Svetlana Khodchenkova and Hiroyuki Sanada.
“The Wolverine” opens in the U.S. July 26.
Join The Discussion: Log In With