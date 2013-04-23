New Japanese trailer brings ‘The Wolverine’ home

In anticipation of the Japan-set “The Wolverine,” fans can watch the brand new Japanese trailer, which is essentially the same as the U.S. version, only with Japanese subtitles and voice-over.

The James Mangold-directed film once again stars Hugh Jackman as the Marvel mutant also known as Logan, who travels to Japan at the behest of an old acquaintance, who holds a secret of great interest to to the immortal mutant. There, Logan finds love and engages in a war with deadly Yakuza assassins and mystic samurai.

All this, plus Wolfy’s former X-Men teammate Jean Grey (Famke Janssen) apparently makes some sort of cameo.

The newest trailer is closely related to previous clips, but features a fraction more action and a slightly more detailed look at Japan itself, where the film is known as “Wolverine: Samurai” (raise your hand if you think that’s a better title).



Watch the trailer here:

“The Wolverine” is based on the 1980s comic book mini-series by “Uncanny X-Men” writing legend Chris Claremont and “Sin City” creator Frank Miller. It also stars Tao Okamoto, Rila Fukushima, Svetlana Khodchenkova and Hiroyuki Sanada.

“The Wolverine” opens in the U.S. July 26.