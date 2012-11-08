New ‘Les Miserables’ trailer gets it primed for an Oscar push

The sounds you hear are the competitors jockeying for position. “Argo” is the frontrunner. There’s no other way to put it. And it will still be the frontrunner when “Silver Linings Playbook” hits theaters just around the corner. After that, “Life of Pi” will put up a big fight upon release, while “Lincoln,” landing tomorrow, will be in the thick of it, too.
But as I said a few months back, I can’t help but feel that, barring the film being a sudden commercial and/or critical bomb, Tom Hooper’s “Les Misérables” is going to be the one to watch in the Best Picture race. It’s been seen. It’s not some great mystery anymore. And the campaign is gearing up with the first major screenings set to take place immediately after Thanksgiving.
A new trailer landed today, and just like with the teaser, I’m not really liking Tom Hooper and Danny Cohen’s wide angle lens thing this time around. I liked it in “The King’s Speech” and defended it, but here, It takes away from the scope of the film, somehow. I want to see all those pretty clothes and sets, but I feel like I’m getting a headache peering around whoever’s head is up in my face — Russell Crowe, Hugh Jackman, Eddie Redmayne, etc. — at any given moment. I don’t know how to put it any other way than that.
Anyway, the last time a musical really cleared a path through the awards race, it was Rob Marshall’s “Chicago” 10 years ago. “Dreamgirls” missed in 2006. “Nine” face-planted in 2009. We’ll see how “Les Misérables” fares.
I can’t help feeling — and I’m not sure I can say exactly why, or if others share this feeling — that the footage so far feels too English. It seems like Hooper is treating this material almost as if it’s a Dickens story put to music, when the story is quintessentially French and much larger in scope and scale than Mr. Hooper seems to want to credit it. Les Misérables has always been my favourite novel, and I’ve always like the musical, but this movie looks to be doing both an injustice. But obviously, this is just trailer footage, and I’m trying to stay positive, so the end product could be very different — I would love to love it!
I see what you mean. Like you said, it’s hard to tell from the trailer, but this seems like something you’d see on the BBC.
I was very high on the teaser trailer, but I have to admit this full trailer was a bit deflating.
I don’t understand your expectations Pitypie!! The costumes and sets were recreated in very authentic french styles …. are they supposed to be wearing berrets and garlands of onions around their knecks? Its the period of time. I sincerely doubt that a film of this calibre went looking at Dickens style clothing, that is just nonesense. I think you have all been watching too much Downton Abbey!!!!
I think it’s pretty obvious Pitypie isn’t talking about costumes and sets. No need to be so literal, Glenn.
The I do not understand what he is attempting to say. The only way to give it a perfect French feeling would be to film the movie in the native language. I don’t get a Dickensian feel at all.
Yes, but haven’t films been doing that for years? I thought it was just common practice for British (and American) films set in non-English speaking countries to make those countries seem more like their own. I’m not saying it should be done, I’m just saying I don’t think this is a new thing.
One again, looks like Jackman really could knock this one out of the park.
Kris: You said the movie’s been screened now. What have you heard as far as any particulars? Standouts?
Kris,
You mentioned the film as having been seen already and that it’s not a big mystery anymore. Any positive/negative feedback? Is the buzz legitimate?
Crowe sings, at last. I’m so used to Philip Quast’s version that it’ll take some getting used to, but it looks like he’ll be acceptable.
I agree! Russell made me nervous! I’m still not sure he can pull off Stars!:( and the talking was a little upsetting.
If there is no talking it will have a limited audience. They need to expand beyond the musical audience for it to make money.
Russell did not sound good. Rest? Yes.
There is some dialog in the shooting script.
Crowe is actually a terrific singer. Yes, his vocal range is not proven in a musical, but he’s more experienced than almost everyone else in the cast when it comes to live singing. No reason to panic just yet.
Amir – Crowe “more experienced”? Let’s see Jackman has starred in four shows in Australia, London, and Broadway winning two Tonys. Barks is from the London Cast. Both Redmayne and Tveit have live stage experience … This cast has no shortage of “live singing experience.”
this trailer looks great but there is one let down… Amanda Seyfried. I know she is classically trained but some parts seemed shaky. I’m hoping it was the editing because I know she can sing. Samantha Barks “there” was perfect. Ultimately I’m really excited =D
And see, while I think Barks will nail the singing, I thought Seyfried (in a much lesser role than Barks) looked more convincing.
Seyfried has a shaky voice. Have you not seen Mamma Mia?
Sorry, I meant actingwise
And my reply was to Cyci ;)
Looks good. Also curious about “it’s been seen”.
I’m not liking the camerawork at all. I haven’t watched this new trailer yet, but I saw the teaser a few weeks ago before Argo and I thought the sets, costumes and performances all looked great but couldn’t stand the camera angles.
I’m with you. It’s like gazing through a fishbowl. I see what Kris means when he says it reduces the scope – makes everything look claustrophobic and wonky. Otherwise the film looks quite beautiful.
Really. Wow. I’m actually kind of shocked. Nothing about the cinematography in that first teaser stood out as being distracting to me. I thought it looked simply gorgeous, especially that stunning overhead shot of Hathaway and the other women in the blue robes and the reverse tracking shot of some kids running down a street. Very painterly stuff, definitely the Romantic kind of thing you’d see during the period.
I’m sold but then this is one of my favorite musicals. I think Jackman is perfect for the role.
Kris I’m wondering if those fisheye shots are just being overused in the trailer. I don’t imagine Hooper hasn’t included some panoramic shots. This is a big musical in terms of feeling. But we won’t know until the film is screened.
Maybe I’m not understanding something… is the very first shot in the teaser not a fisheye? I mean, it’s a beautiful wide shot of Jackman climbing up a mountain. Some of you are clearly overreacting.
*ISN’T the very first shot…
No, some of us are “clearly” reacting to something you’re just not seeing. Which is fine.
I agree about the cinematography, also that it looks very much like a set. Was this shot digitally?
Thank you for your statement about the wide angle lenses! It’s so frustrating!
I’m a huge Les Mis fan, but I I just wish it could look lush. Hope to be surprised.
Looks to be going the overly sentimental route, shoving miserable faces at us rather than creating a world that looks aesthetically miserable. Inevitably a big Oscar push, and I’ll say the automatic winner in Best Sound Mixing.
“”Dreamgirls” missed in 2006. “Nine” face-planted in 2009.”
Neither film may have gotten a Best Picture nomination, but, between them they did have 12 Oscar nominations and done pretty well elsewhere.
Facts not lost on me and not part of the point being made.
Entertainment Weekly’s Anthony Breznican saw the rough cut of Les Miserables, because he had to write a feature story about this movie. Anthony placed Les Miserables on his list as one of the Best Picture Front-Runners, and he placed Anne Hathaway as one of the front runners for Best Supporting Actress. If this film was truly awful, he wouldn’t have placed this movie as a front-runner.
From what I’ve seen in following the filming of Les Mis it will be on a grand scale, not all miserable close-ups and fish eye lenses. People haven’t been speculating it will be Epic for no reason. I applaud Hooper’s choice to have the actors sing live and all these actors are talented enough to sell the music along with the performances. I’m not expecting booming sing to the back of the theater voices, I’m expecting more raw, more real voices and when we’re involved in the story and the performances I think it will all come together beautifully.
No sign of “And introducing” for Barks which makes me question the idea of her been a potential threat to Hathaway’s nomination. Plus her brief scenes when she mentions Corsette seemed, err, bland. Still its just a trailer so its nearly lunatic to discard completely her just yet.
I agree about the camera work. The constant close-ups are distracting, but other than that, this looks AMAZING.