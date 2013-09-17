Watch: New ‘Machete Kills’ red-band trailer has gore, F-bombs and Lady Gaga

(CBR) In case the previous trailers for Robert Rodriguez”s weren”t enough for you, IGN.com has premiered a red-band version that has all the profanity, guts and Mel Gibson you could possibly want.

Opening Oct. 11, the film sees Danny Trejo reprise his role as ex-Federale agent Machete, who”s recruited by the president of the United States to stop a madman revolutionary and an eccentric-billionaire arms dealer who have concocted a plan to spread war and anarchy across the globe.

Machete Kills also stars Michelle Rodriguez, Sofia Vergara, Amber Heard, Charlie Sheen, Lady Gaga, Antonio Banderas, Jessica Alba, Demián Bichir, Alexa Vega, Vanessa Hudgens, Cuba Gooding Jr., William Sadler, Marko Zaror and Mel Gibson.