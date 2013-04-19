New ‘Man of Steel’ photo details Superman’s modernized costume

HitFix has been counting down the 25 most anticipated films of the summer and make no mistake, Zack Snyder’s “Man of Steel” is near the top of the list. Featuring a story from producer Christopher Nolan and screenwriter David S. Goyer, “MoS” is hopefully the Superman movie people have been waiting for in the 21st Century. Warner Bros. released a new image of star Henry Cavill in full Superman garb and it features a better look at his complete costume.
If you haven’t seen the impressive new trailer see it embedded at the top of this article. The new image is below.
“Man of Steel” opens nationwide and in IMAX on June 14.
As someone who doesn’t care about “getting the costume right” or “staying true” or whatever, just a fan of movies, I like it. I think its recognizably alien in design, which is what they were going for i believe, while also still being the superman costume. no red undies. but I love how they are making the S a symbol from krypton instead of a symbol for superman. i think they are being smart with the alien stuff. fortress of solitude appears to be an alien craft slammed into the ice. all helps make sense of everything. adds a cool new mythology in a way.
The S-shield has been a symbol from Krypton since 1986, in the post-crisis retelling of Superman’s origin called, appropriately, The Man of Steel. You should pick up the trade paperback, it’s fantastic.
And they changed the meaning of the S-Shield from the Crest of the House of El to meaning “hope” in the Kryptonian language. The show “Smallville” did a lot with this mythology, as well as others, but keeping to the idea of that Kal-El was sent to Earth to survive and inspire hope in humans.
That’s why he wears that particular symbol. Superman, more than any other comic book hero, is the bright, shining symbol of hope in a dark world.
Correction HistoryofMatt: the symbol was first used as family crest in 1978’s Superman: The Movie. It was implied, since Marlon Brando’s Jor-El wore the “S” symbol, while other Council members wore their own symbols on their tunics. When Clark later emerges as Superman, we recognize it as a family crest being passed down. I remember being floored by how brilliant an idea this was when I first saw pics from the movie.
Joe, you weren’t reading what I said.
I said they changed the meaning of the S-shield being the crest of the House of El in 1986 to the Kryptonian symbol for “Hope.”
1986 coming after 1978.
Very flattering, but not all Clooney-with-bat-nipples-and-comically-oversized-codpiece. I like the leather pieces at the waist. Nice.
What is interesting is the “House of El” makes sense……as the Hebrew priests way back in the day, who interacted with those “who from heaven came” (annunaki) called their God “El.” This eventually became Jehovah and then Yahweh. And who was his son? Why it was the person whom we formulated around a religion over 2000 years ago.
Do you get what I am saying? Truth is stranger than fiction.
Just letting you know, Superman is actually the story of immigrants coming to America, not about Jesus. That’s what they did wrong in the last movie they made about him.
Looks like crap. But I’m glad they used the Golden Age S. Yes, golden age. None of this Kryptonian symbol BS.
Superman-Henry Cavill; Batman-Karl Urban, Richard Armitage, or Jim
Caviezel; Green Lantern- John Stewart=Idris Elba/ Hal Jordan=Nathan
Fillion; Martian Manhunter – Carl Lumbly, Dennis Haysbert, or Peter
Mensah; Flash – Patrick Wilsom, Liam Hemsworth, or Liam McIntyre;
Wonder Woman – Jaime Alexander, Gina Carano, Adrianne Palicki,Gemma Arterton, or Lynn Collins; Aquaman – Benedict Cumberbatch or Alexander Skarsgard; DARKSEID –
Kevin Durand or Joe Manganiello (Would have chosen Michael Clarke Duncan
– Awesome Actor, whom has since passed, R.I.P.) Remember that first
and foremost that Budget is the name of the game here and many if not
most of the actors are not in the Tom Cruise, Robert Downey Jr. Income Bracket can be met with these folks unlike some others..
The reason for the change in colors is that Red White and Blue are too patriotic for Hollywood..