New 'Man of Steel' photo details Superman's modernized costume

04.19.13

HitFix has been counting down the 25 most anticipated films of the summer and make no mistake, Zack Snyder’s “Man of Steel” is near the top of the list.  Featuring a story from producer Christopher Nolan and screenwriter David S. Goyer, “MoS” is hopefully the Superman movie people have been waiting for in the 21st Century.  Warner Bros. released a new image of star Henry Cavill in full Superman garb and it features a better look at his complete costume. 

If you haven’t seen the impressive new trailer see it embedded at the top of this article. The new image is below.

“Man of Steel” opens nationwide and in IMAX on June 14.

