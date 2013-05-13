Listen: New ‘Man of Steel’ track ‘DNA’ brings the grandeur

Will Hans Zimmer’s “Man of Steel” score seep into our collective “DNA” the way John Williams’ did back in 1978? Guess we’ll have to wait and see, but in the meantime a new track from Zimmer’s effort has hit the web.

Starting out with a beacon of ambient sound, the track abruptly transforms into a charging action showpiece, complete with pounding drums and a horn section that lends a fittingly epic sweep to the composition. About 2/3 of the way in Zimmer downshifts again, keeping things at a low boil with a collection of simmering strings until the final fade-out. Check it out below.

According to an interview Zimmer gave to Rolling Stone, for “DNA” (the fourth track on the upcoming score) he “reached into Superman’s human identity and Kansas upbringing for a tense, frantic track that captures the glory of Middle America.”

“Man of Steel: Original Motion Picture Soundtrack” will be available in stores and via iTunes on June 11. It’s being released in both standard and deluxe editions, the latter of which will be “housed in a special embossed steel case, contain 24 score selections, and give fans the ability to access multiple videos showing an exclusive, behind-the-scenes look at the creation of the music.”

“Man of Steel” the movie, meanwhile, is set for release on June 14.

