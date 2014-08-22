New ‘Nightcrawler’ trailer sets up the murky ethics of the Jake Gyllenhaal thriller

Every new piece of footage or marketing for “Nightcrawler” has me champing at the bit at this point. First Open Road Films offered up a brief viral tease of the film, which stars Jake Gyllenhaal as an ethically unbound freelance crime journalist in Los Angeles, ahead of its announcement as a Toronto Film Festival world premiere. Then came the first teaser trailer, which proved to me that cinematographer Robert Elswit was bringing the goods here. And that pulp-inspired poster was awesome. Now, a full trailer, laying out all the ethical implications at the heart of the film.
“Nightcrawler” recently jumped off what has become a crowded Oct. 17 release date (recently flooded by “Fury” and, for platforming purposes, “Men, Women & Children,” not to mention “Birdman”) and lit out for Oct 31 instead. Wise move, and if anything in the film sticks out for awards – Gyllenhaal's clearly transformative performance? Rene Russo's ambitious news lady? – this date would give it some room to breathe.
In any case, check out the new trailer embedded at the top of this post and tell us what you think. Is this a potential player or just a thriller for the fall? Also, check out the poster as well. It's like the cover of some hard boiled crime novel. I dig.
“Nightcrawler” opens Oct. 31.
Oh yeah, I’m definitely in for this one. Dark and twisted and shot like they gave a damn. Sign me up.
Can’t wait for this. It’ll probably pop up for you at Telluride, Kris. I live in a middle-sized Canadian city and it’s playing our fest a week after TIFF.
Oh sorry – didn’t realize it was a world premiere at TIFF – first four days – yadda yadda. Are you heading to TIFF?
I’m not but I’ll be at the first screening I can with bells on.
This looks like the cult classic of the year. Sure other oddities will endear themselves with that title but they are also lead by filmmakers with an already established pedigree. This one feels small and almost a throwback to previous decades where movies like this weren’t so infrequent.
That’s precisely why I’m looking forward to it. Doesn’t appear to be, uh, prestige enough for some of my colleagues. I can’t wait, though.
I saw an early screening this week, and it is indeed awesome. Darkly funny and intense. Shame about the trailer though, cause it shows way too much of the film, revealing key plot points that might take away some of the fun and surprise. Best to know as little as possible before going in.
I think Jake’s face looks worn out and scary in the trailer, like he’s on some drugs. Glad to hear there’s some buzz for the film because he was so good in last year’s Prisoners and so underrated because he’s good looking.
His lack of traction last year had nothing to do with his attractiveness.