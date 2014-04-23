New ‘Penny Dreadful’ trailer stares into the eye of the monster

and 04.23.14 4 years ago

(CBR) Inside each of us, there lurks a monster – one that will come out in full force in “Penny Dreadful”, the Showtime thriller debuting next month.

The cable channel has released a new trailer for the series that emphasizes style and tone over any kind of story information. It”s a creepy look at the various characters populating the new drama, featuring all-star talent like Eva Green, Timothy Dalton and Josh Hartnett.

Stare into the eyes of these characters and more in the new “Penny Dreadful” trailer:

“Penny Dreadful” premieres May 11.

