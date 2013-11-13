New photo shows off Cameron Diaz’s blingy Ms. Hannigan in ‘Annie’ remake

Cameron Diaz is bringing the bling to the upcoming “Annie” remake, fitting for a hip hop musical co-produced by JAY Z and Will Smith.
The actress posted a first look pic of her character to her Twitter with the caption, “I want you to meet someone. Her name is Ms.Hannigan. She ain’t nice and she ain’t pretty.” She looks a bit like Gwen Stefani, complete with big hoop earrings, lots of makeup, a bouffant hairdo and a necklace that appears to say “H Bomb.” Look out, Annie.
As the evil orphanage headmistress Ms. Hannigan, Diaz willl be in good company. She joins star Quvenzhané Wallis (“Beasts of the Southern Wild”) as Annie and Jamie Foxx as an updated Daddy Warbucks named Benjamin Stacks
Check out Diaz in all her “Annie” glory here:
“Annie” also stars Rose Byrne, and Bobby Cannavale. Will Gluck (“Easy A”) is directing the adaptation of the hit Brodway show (itself based on the classic comic strip) that spawned the beloved 1981 feature musical.
“Annie” will come out December 25, 2014.
this is the stupidest thing ive ever heard. theyre ruining a classic movie. Hollywood must be out if ideas fornew movies. why do the constantly try to urbanize classic movies. the horribly acted brandy version of Cinderella comes to mind. if it aint broke dont fix it
Grow up. Where were you when all the other classics were being remade? At least watch it before you form an opinion. Unless, you just hate the idea of BLACK remakes. That would put your quick dismissal in context.