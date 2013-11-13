New photo shows off Cameron Diaz’s blingy Ms. Hannigan in ‘Annie’ remake

Cameron Diaz is bringing the bling to the upcoming “Annie” remake, fitting for a hip hop musical co-produced by JAY Z and Will Smith.

The actress posted a first look pic of her character to her Twitter with the caption, “I want you to meet someone. Her name is Ms.Hannigan. She ain’t nice and she ain’t pretty.” She looks a bit like Gwen Stefani, complete with big hoop earrings, lots of makeup, a bouffant hairdo and a necklace that appears to say “H Bomb.” Look out, Annie.

As the evil orphanage headmistress Ms. Hannigan, Diaz willl be in good company. She joins star Quvenzhané Wallis (“Beasts of the Southern Wild”) as Annie and Jamie Foxx as an updated Daddy Warbucks named Benjamin Stacks

Check out Diaz in all her “Annie” glory here:



“Annie” also stars Rose Byrne, and Bobby Cannavale. Will Gluck (“Easy A”) is directing the adaptation of the hit Brodway show (itself based on the classic comic strip) that spawned the beloved 1981 feature musical.

“Annie” will come out December 25, 2014.