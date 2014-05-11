New pictures from NBC’s ‘Constantine,’ ‘A to Z,’ ‘Mysteries of Laura’ and more

As you've already seen by now, NBC announced its 2014-15 schedule on Sunday morning.

The highlights include a lone hour of comedies on Thursday — “Bad Judge” and “A to Z” — two comedies on Tuesday after “The Voice” — led by “Marry Me” — and “Constantine” becoming the latest drama to try to hold onto the “Grimm” audience on Fridays at 10 p.m.

NBC also announced that “State of Affairs,” featuring Katherine Heigl's return to primetime, will air after “The Voice” starting in November, with “The Blacklist” shifting to Thursdays after a post-Super Bowl airing in February.

You can read all about the schedule here.

But now, check out pictures from ABC's new fall shows (and one image from “Allegiance,” airing in the spring). 

