New pictures of ‘The Goldbergs’ and ‘Trophy Wife’ feature Bradley Whitford, Malin Akerman, George Segal and more

ABC is putting two new comedies on Tuesday night this fall. Following after the hugely anticipated “Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.,” we will be getting first “The Goldbergs” and then “Trophy Wife.” The former features one family that does a whole lot of yelling while the latter is more of an extended-family thing with two ex-wives, one trophy wife, and just as many kids (and probably some yelling, too).

Jeff Garlin, George Segal and Wendi McClendon-Covey parent (and grandparent) on “The Goldbergs” while Bradley Whitford, Malin Akerman, Marcia Gay Harden and Michaela Watkins play those parts on “Trophy Wife.”

Check out the new pictures of both shows here: