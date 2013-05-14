New pictures of ‘The Goldbergs’ and ‘Trophy Wife’ feature Bradley Whitford, Malin Akerman, George Segal and more

05.14.13 5 years ago 3 Comments

ABC is putting two new comedies on Tuesday night this fall.  Following after the hugely anticipated “Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.,” we will be getting first “The Goldbergs” and then “Trophy Wife.”  The former features one family that does a whole lot of yelling while the latter is more of an extended-family thing with two ex-wives, one trophy wife, and just as many kids (and probably some yelling, too).

Jeff Garlin, George Segal and Wendi McClendon-Covey parent (and grandparent) on “The Goldbergs” while Bradley Whitford, Malin Akerman, Marcia Gay Harden and Michaela Watkins play those parts on “Trophy Wife.”

Check out the new pictures of both shows here:

Around The Web

TAGSBRADLEY WHITFORDGEORGE SEGALJEFF GARLINMALIN AKERMANmarcia gay hardenMICHAELA WATKINSTHE GOLDBERGSTROPHY WIFEWendi McClendonCovey

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 2 days ago
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 5 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 5 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 5 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP