New Queens of the Stone Age album due in June: Hear previews now

Six years’ wait for a new Queens Of The Stoneage effort will be over soon: the rock act has posted new material on their website, with the announcement that an album will drop in June.

Antiquiet is reporting that the fresh effort is titled “… Like Clockwork” and the QOTSA website will play you a snippet of new material every time you refresh.

And it’s about damn time, too — not that six years is bad, but the band is also slated to debut its full new lineup during Lollapalooza Brazil next weekend. The band hasn’t quite revealed yet who its regular drummer is, though a few famous guests are definitely on hand: Elton John, Trent Reznor, Dave Grohl, Nick Oliveri, Mark Lanegan, Scissor Sisters” Jake Shears and others have collaborated with Josh Homme and Co. in recent months.

Homme, Grohl and Reznor also performed together on a track for Grohl’s doc “Sound City.”

QOTSA’s last album was 2007’s “Era Vulgaris” made it to No. 14. If this hype cycle starts now, look for a higher debut.