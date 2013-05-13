New ‘Sleepy Hollow’ pictures show Tom Mison, Nicole Beharie, Orlando Jones, and Katia Winter

05.13.13 5 years ago 3 Comments

FOX’s update to Ichabod Crane finds Tom Mison as Ichabod.  Alex Kurtzman and Roberto Orci (“Star Trek into Darkness,” “Fringe”) are going to bring a resurrected Ichabod from the past two and a half centuries into the future–our present–for this update to the classic tale.  The cast also include Nicole Beharie, Orlanda Jones, and Katia Winter. 

“Sleepy Hollow” is set to premiere on Monday nights at 9:00pm this fall.

Check out some new pictures here:

