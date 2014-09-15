New ‘SNL’ cast member Pete Davidson is the son of an FDNY firefighter killed in the World Trade Center on 9/11

09.15.14 4 years ago

Pete Davidson was 7 years old when he lost his father, Scott Davidson, to the 9/11 terrorist attacks. In fact, Davidson tweeted in memory of his father and his fallen colleagues from Ladder 118, Engine 205 last Thursday. The elder Davidson was part of a Brooklyn Heights-based ladder company that responded to the World Trade Center after the second plane hit. “It is believed they were on the 15th floor in the north tower, on the way up, when the building collapsed,” Pete Davidson”s grandfather told the Staten Island Advance newspaper back in 2001 in a profile of Scott Davidson that ran one month after the tragedy. Today, the Staten Island Advance caught up with Pete, who said of joining “Saturday Night Live”: “I'm freaking out a little but I'm excited. It”s such a crazy thing you never thought would ever happen.”

TAGSsaturday night live

