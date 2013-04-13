New ‘Star Trek into Darkness’ poster: Zoe Saldana puts Uhura in action

It’s hard to believe, but the long awaited “Star Trek” sequel is almost a month away. “Star Trek Into Darkness” promises more of J.J. Abrams’ signature lens flares and a nasty villain played by Benedict Cumberbatch. Paramount Pictures has been slowly teasing more and more from the sequel and on Friday it revealed a new poster – seemingly for IMAX theaters – that puts Zoe Saldana’s Uhura center stage. You can enjoy it embedded below.
Additionally, earlier this week the studio released a new poster featuring the starship Enterprise crashing to the earth. Will we get a look at what the next Enterprise will look like in this alternate Star Trek universe? Fingers crossed.
“Star Trek Into Darkness” opens nationwide and in IMAX on May 17.
Is it odd that her hands and wrist don’t exactly match her head and face?
Racism or negligent?
No just ignorance.
Post a comment…