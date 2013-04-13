New ‘Star Trek into Darkness’ poster: Zoe Saldana puts Uhura in action

It’s hard to believe, but the long awaited “Star Trek” sequel is almost a month away. “Star Trek Into Darkness” promises more of J.J. Abrams’ signature lens flares and a nasty villain played by Benedict Cumberbatch. Paramount Pictures has been slowly teasing more and more from the sequel and on Friday it revealed a new poster – seemingly for IMAX theaters – that puts Zoe Saldana’s Uhura center stage. You can enjoy it embedded below.

Additionally, earlier this week the studio released a new poster featuring the starship Enterprise crashing to the earth. Will we get a look at what the next Enterprise will look like in this alternate Star Trek universe? Fingers crossed.



“Star Trek Into Darkness” opens nationwide and in IMAX on May 17.