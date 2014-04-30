New ‘Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles’ trailer has more Turtles and more Shredder

Still on the fence about “Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles”? Join the club! But also, admit it: you kinda want to see this.

A new “3D trailer” for the forthcoming Michael Bay reboot has dropped via the film's official Facebook page, and while most of the footage is recycled from the previous spot, there are a few more shots of the amphibian foursome and another brief glimpse of Shredder (screenshot below) this time around to give fans a little something extra to chew over – and potentially be outraged about.

After checking out the full trailer above, let us know what you think in the comments.

“Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles” is slated for release on August 8.