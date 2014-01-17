New ‘The Walking Dead’ mid-season trailer finds the group in their darkest hour

Season 4 ain’t over yet.

Following the devastating events of the mid-season finale, AMC’s “The Walking Dead” returns next month with Rick Grimes (Andrew Lincoln) and co. split up and unsure of where to go next.

A brand new mid-season trailer revels in some zombie-slicing mayhem, and reveals an exhausted Michonne (Danai Gurira), a bloodied Glenn (Steven Yeun), a weary Maggie (Lauren Cohan), and more. A slow, creepy cover of CCR’s “Bad Moon Rising” sets the scene. That’s probably some kind of omen or something.

But as Grimes reassures, “We’re not too far gone yet…we’re survivors.”

Watch the trailer here:

Other returning stars include Norman Reedus, Emily Kinney, Chad Coleman and, of course, Chandler Riggs as everyone’s favorite endangered little man.

“The Walking Dead” returns Sunday, February 9 at 9 p.m. ET on AMC.