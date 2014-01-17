New ‘The Walking Dead’ mid-season trailer finds the group in their darkest hour

#AMC #Norman Reedus #The Walking Dead
01.17.14 5 years ago

Season 4 ain’t over yet.

Following the devastating events of the mid-season finale, AMC’s “The Walking Dead” returns next month with Rick Grimes (Andrew Lincoln) and co. split up and unsure of where to go next. 

A brand new mid-season trailer revels in some zombie-slicing mayhem, and reveals an exhausted Michonne (Danai Gurira), a bloodied Glenn (Steven Yeun), a weary Maggie (Lauren Cohan), and more. A slow, creepy cover of CCR’s “Bad Moon Rising” sets the scene. That’s probably some kind of omen or something. 

But as Grimes reassures, “We’re not too far gone yet…we’re survivors.”

Watch the trailer here:

Other returning stars include Norman Reedus, Emily Kinney, Chad Coleman and, of course, Chandler Riggs as everyone’s favorite endangered little man.

“The Walking Dead” returns Sunday, February 9 at 9 p.m. ET on AMC.

Around The Web

TOPICS#AMC#Norman Reedus#The Walking Dead
TAGSAMCANDREW LINCOLNEMILY KINNEYNORMAN REEDUSRobert KirkmanSteven YeunThe Walking Dead

Listen To This

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.07.18 20 hours ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.06.18 2 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 5 days ago 2 Comments
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP