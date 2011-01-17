New ‘Thor’ and ‘Captain America’ images land over the weekend

WHAM! BIFF! BOP! That’s the sound of Marvel Studios raining haymakers on anyone else releasing a superhero film this year (I’m looking at you, “Green Lantern”) as they continue to release new stills from their double-header this summer, each one further cementing just how different their two offerings this year really are.
For example, check out Thor in the image at the head of this article. My favorite thing about the “Thor” story is the idea that he is a God who must be humbled. That’s really not your standard superhero story. Here, his arrogance in the film’s first act leads to the destruction of an entire planet and ignites a war with the Frost Giants, and that hubris of his is what draws Odin’s wrath down on him, particularly when Thor (Chris Hemsworth) refuses to apologize to his father Odin (Anthony Hopkins). That image of Hemsworth in full rant is the angry Thor I was hoping for in the film, and it looks like they’re going to treat the character right. I’m mystified by the people who are beating this one up, sight unseen. Maybe it helps that I’ve seen more than has been released so far, so that context allows me to see how some of these images fit together.
Or maybe I’m just a “Make Mine Marvel” kind of guy.
I’ll admit it… for me, DC has always been “that company that owns Batman,” whereas I love the Marvel Universe in general. It’s an attitude that the comics had when I was growing up that just appealed to me in a very direct way. There’s a more human, street-level sensibility to Marvel, and even when they get fantastic and cosmic, they are always grounded in very compelling and recognizable human emotion.
That “Captain America” photo is even better than the one Entertainment Weekly released over the weekend. For one thing, we can see the entire costume head to toe, and in this one, he’s actually running, in action, and the suit looks great. I’m convinced that they’re doing everything right on a film that I was actively dreading, and at this point, I really want to see what Joe Johnston (the one thing that still makes me nervous) has done with “Captain America: The First Avenger.”
Here’s Cap in all his glory:
All of this, of course, is part of the path to next year’s “The Avengers,” and from where I sit, it looks like they’re well on their way.
“Thor” will descend from Asgard on May 6, 2011, while “Captain America: The First Avenger” hits the battlefront on July 22, 2011.
Why would you be nervous about Joe Johnston? I loved Wolfman at least for it’s tone and textures. The story, wasn’t amazing, but it worked and was fun and scary. I think he’s gonna nail CA:FA.
I don’t know how Joe Johnston makes you nervous. He already did a great WWII era super hero film that’s a total classic.
What Kent said. The Rocketeer is a beautiful film.
For my own taste, it’s a little too inside-LA to be scoring points on pre-release images. I’m a Marvel partisan from way back too but I don’t think more hype or leaks or whatever for Green Lantern is necessary for the people that are paying any attention to these new Marvel images.
Still amazing to me what is happening here with comic characters. Whatever happens with these movies color me appreciative of the effort and apparent resources at work.
And yeah I heartily second the Rocketeer endorsements. We need a good BD of that asap.
I’m in hope with these images, not in love with them.
The costumes are only half of it. The context of how it fits with the rest of the production design and how the actor sells it are the rest. I’m worried less about the way the Thor costume looks standing next to the Asgard set, and more about how it’ll look when he’s standing next to a Ford Escape. Will Captain America’s costume change when he gets thawed out? What will that look like? It’s going to be a tall order to blend these different looks together when the Avengers assemble.
There was only one superhero pre-production art released this weekend that rocked my world and this was it:
[www.impawards.com]
Hopefully the release of Captain America will inspire a Blu-Ray release of The Rocketeer. We *need* 1991-era Jennifer Connelly in high-def!