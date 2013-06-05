New ‘Thor: The Dark World’ photos go behind the scenes with Chris Hemsworth

#Thor 2 #Marvel
06.05.13 5 years ago

Marvel’s “Thor: The Dark World” won’t be hitting screens until November, but Marvel has just unleashed a handful of photos featuring Chris Hemsworth as the Asgardian hero and Christopher Eccleston as Malekith the Accursed (with the coolest-looking mask in a summer full of cool masks). Plus: A closer look at the villainous Dark Elves and the valiant director Alan Taylor, who took a break from helming “Game of Thrones” to step in for “Thor” director Kenneth Brangah. “Thor: The Dark World” opens November 8.

Check out the photos here:

