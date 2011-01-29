New three-day Show-Me Festival festival stars Tim McGraw and Trace Adkins

Make room for another festival. Two months after premier country festival Stagecoach in Indio, Calif., will come a new three-day fest headlined by Tim McGraw and Trace Adkins.

The Show-Me Music & Arts Festival will take place June 17-19 on an 800-acre site in Springfield, Mo., according to Billboard. Other artists confirmed to play include Joe Nichols, One Republic, Gloriana, Nitty Gritty Dirt Band and David Nail.

Producer Conway Entertainment Group expects the festival to feature 25 acts on the main stage, as well as a midway, a Kids Zone, and arts and crafts booths.

Headliners for Stagecoach, which takes play April 30-May 1, include Kenny Chesney, Rascal Flatts and Carrie Underwood.

