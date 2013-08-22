New trailer for ‘Inside Llewyn Davis’ further showcases Oscar Isaac’s charisma

The further I get away from the Joel and Ethan Coen’s “Inside Llewyn Davis” — which won the Grand Jury Prize at Cannes, along with adulation of critics — the more I find myself thinking of Oscar Isaac’s performance before I do the film surrounding him. That’s no slight on “Davis,” which is every bit as cool and acute and exquisitely crafted as the brothers’ top-tier work, but it’s Isaac who carries its soul, warming and roughing up its wintery reserve. I still have no idea what the film’s profile will be this awards season — it could as easily be the critics’ cause as the distantly admired outsider — but if it lands right with Academy voters, I hope Isaac lands with it.

He’s showcased perhaps more generously in this new trailer for the film than in the initial one from the beginning of the year — there’s more of a sense of the human desperation that drives him, not just his scruffy, zonked charm. Otherwise, it’s, well, another trailer — and a handsome one at that, further luxuriating in Bruno Delbonnel’s glorious, typically mossy cinematography (there’s one Oscar nod I’m sure we can chalk up). I do wonder if CBS Films are showing us a little too much of the film a little too early, considering it’s only out of December 6 — there will surely be others before then — but with the film pointedly skipping the Toronto crush, the new trailer gives us something to remember it by as newer attractions arrive in the next few weeks.

Check out the trailer below — or don’t, if you prefer keeping your gifts wrapped until December — and tell us what you think.