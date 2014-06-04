New trailer for ‘The Giver,’: Now with more Meryl Streep, Jeff Bridges, paranoia

What makes you see in black & white?

In the second trailer for sci-fi “The Giver,” Brenton Thwaites' character Jonas gets a view into why his view — his physical vision, and his vision of reality — is skewed.

This new preview is a minute longer than the first, giving fans a more whole impression of Jeff Bridges' titular role, Meryl Streep's Chief Elder, Meryl Streep's wig (which deserves its own character name) and more pains and pleasures of the “real” world which may or may not include Taylor Swift.

Alexander Skarsgård, Odeya Rush, Katie Holmes, Swift and Cameron Monaghan round out the cast; Phillip Noyce directs.

“The Giver” is the adaptation of the very popular dystopic YA novel by Lois Lowry; it's due in theaters on Aug. 15. Check out the full synopsis after the new trailer below.

SYNOPSIS: “The haunting story of THE GIVER centers on Jonas (Brenton Thwaites), a young man who lives in a seemingly ideal, if colorless, world of conformity and contentment. Yet as he begins to spend time with The Giver (Jeff Bridges), who is the sole keeper of all the community's memories, Jonas quickly begins to discover the dark and deadly truths of his community's secret past. With this newfound power of knowledge, he realizes that the stakes are higher than imagined – a matter of life and death for himself and those he loves most. At extreme odds, Jonas knows that he must escape their world to protect them all – a challenge that no one has ever succeeded at before. THE GIVER is based on Lois Lowry's beloved young adult novel of the same name, which was the winner the 1994 Newbery Medal and has sold over 10 million copies worldwide.”