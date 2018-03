HBO

Prepare to say goodbye to “Treme.”

A new trailer for the New Orleans-set series’ abbreviated fourth season has arrived, with the storyline picking up at Barack Obama’s historic 2008 election. Check out the promo, which features cast members David Morse, Melissa Leo, Steve Zahn and more, by clicking on the video below.

“Treme” Season 4 premieres Dec. 1 on HBO.