New ‘True Blood’ Season 5 posters warn that ‘Everything is at stake’

Just one week after HBO released the first official images from the fifth season of “True Blood,” the network has unveiled a new character poster campaign.
As this set of a dozen red-tinted posters makes clear, “Everything Is At Stake” starting on Sunday, June 10 in the show’s usual 9 p.m. time slot.
Click through the gallery and check out the pretty close-ups of Joe Manganiello, Alexander Skarsgard, Chris Meloni, Deborah Ann Woll, Anna Paquin and more:
God, I thought we were finally rid of Rutina Wesley. I guess Tara gets turned into a vamp, damnittohell (pure speculation, not a spoiler).
Exactly. I was kind of excited that Alan Ball was actually elimination one of his growing crowd of characters.
I imagine she would be a ghost this season. That way she can hang out with Lafayette. I could be wrong.
Pretty bland for HBO. When they go in this direction creatively it’s almost – desperate for them…
I don’t mind Tara returning, so long as they actually do something interesting with her. She hasn’t mattered since the end of season 2.