New ‘True Blood’ Season 5 posters warn that ‘Everything is at stake’

#Alexander Skarsgard #HBO #True Blood
05.10.12 6 years ago 5 Comments
Just one week after HBO released the first official images from the fifth season of “True Blood,” the network has unveiled a new character poster campaign.
As this set of a dozen red-tinted posters makes clear, “Everything Is At Stake” starting on Sunday, June 10 in the show’s usual 9 p.m. time slot.
Click through the gallery and check out the pretty close-ups of Joe Manganiello, Alexander Skarsgard, Chris Meloni, Deborah Ann Woll, Anna Paquin and more:

Around The Web

TOPICS#Alexander Skarsgard#HBO#True Blood
TAGSAlexander SkarsgårdANNA PAQUINDEBORAH ANN WOLLHBOPOSTERSSteven MoyerTRUE BLOOD

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 2 days ago
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 5 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 5 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 6 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP