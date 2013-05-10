New ‘Walking Dead’ season 4 image finds Rick Grimes lost in the woods

“The Walking Dead” won’t be back for quite some time, but production on season four is underway, and Rick Grimes looks like he’s in trouble once again.

AMC has released a First Look photo from the Atlanta set, featuring Andrew Lincoln as Grimes.

There’s no sign of The Governor (David Morrissey) or the others, as Rick appears to be taking a leisurely walk in the woods…but he’s not alone. Could that be a White Walker behind him? Oh wait, wrong show.



Take a look here:

Also returning are stars Steven Yeun, Norman Reedus, Chad L. Coleman, Chandler Riggs, Lauren Cohan, Scott Wilson and Melissa McBride. Season 4 of the show, based on the comic book series created by Robert Kirkman, began production on May 6.

The new season of “The Walking Dead” will premiere in October, and will be made up of 16 episodes.