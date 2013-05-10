New ‘Walking Dead’ season 4 image finds Rick Grimes lost in the woods

#AMC #Norman Reedus #The Walking Dead
05.10.13 5 years ago

“The Walking Dead” won’t be back for quite some time, but production on season four is underway, and Rick Grimes looks like he’s in trouble once again. 

AMC has released a First Look photo from the Atlanta set, featuring Andrew Lincoln as Grimes.

There’s no sign of The Governor (David Morrissey) or the others, as Rick appears to be taking a leisurely walk in the woods…but he’s not alone. Could that be a White Walker behind him? Oh wait, wrong show. 

Take a look here:

Also returning are stars Steven Yeun, Norman Reedus, Chad L. Coleman, Chandler Riggs, Lauren Cohan, Scott Wilson and Melissa McBride. Season 4 of the show, based on the comic book series created by Robert Kirkman, began production on May 6. 

The new season of “The Walking Dead” will premiere in October, and will be made up of 16 episodes. 

Around The Web

TOPICS#AMC#Norman Reedus#The Walking Dead
TAGSAMCANDREW LINCOLNchandler riggsDAVID MORRISSEYLauren CohanLAURIE HOLDENMelissa McBrideNORMAN REEDUSRobert KirkmanSCOTT WILSONSteven YeunThe Walking Dead

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 2 days ago
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 5 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 5 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 5 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP