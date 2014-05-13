New ‘Walking Dead’ season 5 photo features a battered but determined Rick Grimes

Poor ol' Rick Grimes.

The former deputy– played by Andrew Lincoln — has been through quite a lot over the last four season's of AMC's monster hit “The Waking Dead.”

Judging from this first look photo from the currently-in-production season five, things aren't going to get any easier. Grimey looks is once again bearded and battered — but not quite down for the count just yet.

Although the photo doesn't give us any clue about Rick's storyline, it's safe to assume that he's is some sort of dangerous spot. And maybe there are some walkers close by.

Check it out here:

Season five also features the return of Norman Reedus, Chandler Riggs, Steven Yeun, Lawrence Gilliard, Jr., Chad Coleman, Emily Kinney and Danai Gurira, plus newcomers Michael Cudlitz, Christian Serratos, Andrew J. West and Seth Gilliam.

“The Walking Dead” is currently shooting in Atlanta, and will return with a fifth season this October on AMC.