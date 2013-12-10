New writers beam aboard ‘Star Trek 3’

(CBR) The Enterprise crew will boldly go into the next voyage without two-time director J.J. Abrams behind the camera, and now we know that they”ll be accompanied by some new writers as well.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, writers J.D. Payne and Patrick McKay have been hired to pen the script for “Star Trek 3″, Paramount Pictures and Skydance Productions” upcoming sequel to this summer”s “Star Trek Into Darkness”. They”ll work alongside Roberto Orci, co-writer of the previous two “Star Trek” films. Orci”s past partners Alex Kurtzman and Damon Lindelof will not be along for the ride.

There”s no word on the “Star Trek” threequel”s plot, or even the film”s release date. It”s expected that the U.S.S. Enterprise will blast off at some point in 2016.