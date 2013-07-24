New ‘X-Men: Days of Future Past’ teaser posters offer looks at Professor X and Magneto

#Michael Fassbender #Ian McKellen #Patrick Stewart
07.24.13 5 years ago
Following last weekend’s “X-Men: Days of Future Past” Comic-Con panel (and the numerous tweeted pictures from set), FOX has now released two teaser posters for next summer’s “First Class” sequel. 
As you can see in the two images below, what we have been given are combined pictures of old and young Charles Xavier (Patrick Stewart and James McAvoy respectively) in one and old and young Magneto (Ian McKellen and Michael Fassbender respectively) in the other. If you’re someone out there who has been wondering if McAvoy could, hypothetically turn into Stewart and Fassbender into McKellen, we would tell you that these posters definitely make it seem more-or-less possible (we have questions about Magneto’s eyebrows). However, possible or not, they are cool images.
Directed by Bryan Singer, “Days of Future Past” is an “X-Men” time travel tale featuring an incredibly large cast of new and returning characters. Not counting the separate “Wolverine” films, this will be the fifth “X-Men” franchise entry and provides a bridge between “First Class” and the trilogy that ended with “X-Men: The Last Stand.” “Days of Future Past” is scheduled to hit theaters May 23, 2014.
What say you? Do you like the images? Do you buy the transformation?

Around The Web

TOPICS#Michael Fassbender#Ian McKellen#Patrick Stewart
TAGSBryan SingerIAN MCKELLENJAMES MCAVOYMICHAEL FASSBENDERPATRICK STEWARTxmenXMen Days of Future Past

Listen To This

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 3 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 6 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.23.18 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP