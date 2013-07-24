New ‘X-Men: Days of Future Past’ teaser posters offer looks at Professor X and Magneto

As you can see in the two images below, what we have been given are combined pictures of old and young Charles Xavier (Patrick Stewart and James McAvoy respectively) in one and old and young Magneto (Ian McKellen and Michael Fassbender respectively) in the other. If you’re someone out there who has been wondering if McAvoy could, hypothetically turn into Stewart and Fassbender into McKellen, we would tell you that these posters definitely make it seem more-or-less possible (we have questions about Magneto’s eyebrows). However, possible or not, they are cool images.

Directed by Bryan Singer, “Days of Future Past” is an “X-Men” time travel tale featuring an incredibly large cast of new and returning characters. Not counting the separate “Wolverine” films, this will be the fifth “X-Men” franchise entry and provides a bridge between “First Class” and the trilogy that ended with “X-Men: The Last Stand.” “Days of Future Past” is scheduled to hit theaters May 23, 2014.

What say you? Do you like the images? Do you buy the transformation?