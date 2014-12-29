New Year’s TV: What to watch on New Year’s Eve as we ring in 2015

So you're staying home for New Year's Eve. That's probably smart. We commend you. Wanna celebrate with some other people… on television?

If you're opting for the less-expensive, warm-toasty-safe route for your celebrating, here's your TV guide for NYE programming below. Take a look at the music and musical acts!



“Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve with Ryan Seacrest 2015” – ABC: Taylor Swift, Elton John, Florida Georgia Line, Idina Menzel, Iggy Azalea, Charli XCX, One Direction and Meghan Trainor combine in this leading NYE broadcast. Starts 8 p.m.

“New Year's Eve With Carson Daly” – NBC: Tony Bennett, Lady Gaga, Blake Shelton, Gwen Stefani and Pharrell Williams perform. Starts at 10 p.m.

“A Toast to 2014!” – NBC: Do you like to get toasted even earlier when watching NBC? “Today” show pals Kathie Lee Gifford and Hoda Kotb will be raising their glasses… at 8 p.m.

“Pitbull's New Year's Revolution” – FOX: The Band Perry, Enrique Iglesias and Fall Out Boy perform in this very random Pitbull fest. Starts at 8 p.m.

“New Year's Eve Live With Anderson Cooper and Kathy Griffin” – CNN: Here's your go-to for a good ol' fashioned gab show drinking game. Airs 9 p.m.

“Michael Feinstein's New Year's Eve at the Rainbow Room” – PBS: Elton John, Broadway's Christine Ebersole and “Glee's” Darren Criss ring in this very fabulous showtune and standards get-together. Starts 10 p.m.

“MTV's New Year's Eve 2015” – MTV: Join comedians from “Girl Code” and “Guy Code” along with “Eye Candy's” Victoria Justice for some cheeky ringing-in. Starts 11 p.m.

“Jennifer Lopez: Dance Again” – HBO: Don't feel like watching crystal balls drop and hearing “Auld Lang Syne” Go behind-the-scenes with Jenny from the Block in this concert documentary. Begins at 9 p.m.