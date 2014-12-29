New Year’s TV: What to watch on New Year’s Eve as we ring in 2015

12.29.14 4 years ago

So you're staying home for New Year's Eve. That's probably smart. We commend you. Wanna celebrate with some other people… on television?

If you're opting for the less-expensive, warm-toasty-safe route for your celebrating, here's your TV guide for NYE programming below. Take a look at the music and musical acts!
 

“Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve with Ryan Seacrest 2015” – ABC: Taylor Swift, Elton John, Florida Georgia Line, Idina Menzel, Iggy Azalea, Charli XCX, One Direction and Meghan Trainor combine in this leading NYE broadcast. Starts 8 p.m.

“New Year's Eve With Carson Daly” – NBC: Tony Bennett, Lady Gaga, Blake Shelton, Gwen Stefani and Pharrell Williams perform. Starts at 10 p.m.

“A Toast to 2014!” – NBC: Do you like to get toasted even earlier when watching NBC? “Today” show pals Kathie Lee Gifford and Hoda Kotb will be raising their glasses… at 8 p.m.

“Pitbull's New Year's Revolution” – FOX: The Band Perry, Enrique Iglesias and Fall Out Boy perform in this very random Pitbull fest. Starts at 8 p.m.

“New Year's Eve Live With Anderson Cooper and Kathy Griffin” – CNN: Here's your go-to for a good ol' fashioned gab show drinking game. Airs 9 p.m.

“Michael Feinstein's New Year's Eve at the Rainbow Room” – PBS: Elton John, Broadway's Christine Ebersole and “Glee's” Darren Criss ring in this very fabulous showtune and standards get-together. Starts 10 p.m.

“MTV's New Year's Eve 2015” – MTV: Join comedians from “Girl Code” and “Guy Code” along with “Eye Candy's” Victoria Justice for some cheeky ringing-in. Starts 11 p.m.

“Jennifer Lopez: Dance Again” – HBO: Don't feel like watching crystal balls drop and hearing “Auld Lang Syne” Go behind-the-scenes with Jenny from the Block in this concert documentary. Begins at 9 p.m.

