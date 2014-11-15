New Yorkers realize new marijuana law has a catch on ‘SNL’

#Pete Davidson
11.16.14 4 years ago

A new law allows New Yorkers to be in possession of 25 grams of marijuana, but doesn't let them smoke it. During this weekend's “Saturday Night Live,” the show imagined how the legions of pot smokers in the city reacted to the news.  Could it prompt smokers everywhere to band together to try and really make it completely legal in the city or state?  Well…

