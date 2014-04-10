Newcomer Maisie Richardson-Sellers rumored for ‘Star Wars: Episode VII’

(CBR) Director J.J. Abrams” untitled “Star Wars: Episode VII” is already in production, according to some reports, with shooting only ramping up in the weeks and months ahead. And yet, there”s still no official word on who is actually starring in the film.

But Deadline reports that there”s one actress producers have in their sights: newcomer Maisie Richardson-Sellers, an Oxford-trained British actress who has appeared in local stage plays, and little else. It would be refreshing to see a completely new face as one of the new “Star Wars” leads; indeed, if that”s the direction Disney is going with “Episode VII”, then is it possible that a whole slew of newcomers are already hard at work on the film?

In other “Star Wars” news, The Hollywood Reporter confirms the production is expected to recreate Tatooine for the new movie. An earlier report stated that shooting in Morocco would take place in mid-May, potentially filling in as Luke Skywalker”s home planet.

“Star Wars: Episode VII” hits theaters on December 18, 2015.