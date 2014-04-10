Newcomer Maisie Richardson-Sellers rumored for ‘Star Wars: Episode VII’

#Star Wars: Episode VII
and 04.10.14 4 years ago

(CBR) Director J.J. Abrams” untitled “Star Wars: Episode VII” is already in production, according to some reports, with shooting only ramping up in the weeks and months ahead. And yet, there”s still no official word on who is actually starring in the film.

But Deadline reports that there”s one actress producers have in their sights: newcomer Maisie Richardson-Sellers, an Oxford-trained British actress who has appeared in local stage plays, and little else. It would be refreshing to see a completely new face as one of the new “Star Wars” leads; indeed, if that”s the direction Disney is going with “Episode VII”, then is it possible that a whole slew of newcomers are already hard at work on the film?

In other “Star Wars” news, The Hollywood Reporter confirms the production is expected to recreate Tatooine for the new movie. An earlier report stated that shooting in Morocco would take place in mid-May, potentially filling in as Luke Skywalker”s home planet.

“Star Wars: Episode VII” hits theaters on December 18, 2015.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Star Wars: Episode VII
TAGSMaisie RichardsonSellersSTAR WARS: EPISODE VII

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 1 day ago
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 5 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP