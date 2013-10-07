Newlyweds Avril Lavigne and Chad Kroeger duet on ‘Let Me Go’: Listen

Do newlyweds Avril Lavigne and Chad Kroeger make beautiful music together?

Well, that may be stretching it, but on their new duet, “Let Me Go,” they both bring out the best in each other and dial back on the bombast.

“Let Me Go,” which will be on Lavigne”s new album out in November, is light years better than first single, the snotty “Here”s To Never Growing Up” and rambunctious second single “Rock ‘N Roll.”

The piano/strings ballad is reminder that Lavigne can really sing, and she sounds so much better when she drops the vocal affectation that is on so many of her songs. Yes, the song sounds very ’80s-ish, but, hey, if you”ve seen “The Goldbergs,” you know the ’80s are back.

Kroeger shows admirable restraint on his one verse and if you”re not a Nickelback fan, the good news is that you only have to hear him for about 30 seconds and during a short call-and-response section. If you are a Nickelback fan, you may find yourself wishing for more Kroeger.

There’s a very long, nearly 40-second fade that most radio stations will chop, but it’s a nice outro.

I smell a huge AC hit.

What do you think of “Let Me Go?”