‘Newsroom,’ ‘Revolution’ lead early PaleyFest 2013 slate

The Paley Center for Media has announced the dates for 2013 William S. Paley Television Festival, as well the first three shows that will be celebrated at the annual event.

PaleyFest 2013 will run from March 1-15, 2013 at the Saban Theatre in Beverly Hills. The event brings together the stars and creative forces of TV’s most beloved shows with fans of those shows. This will be the 30th PaleyFest.

While the full slate of honorees won’t be unveiled until January 9, HBO’s “The Newsroom” and NBC’s “Revolution” will make their first PaleyFest appearances, while ABC’s “Once Upon a Time” will get PaleyFest treatment for the second straight year.

Full PaleyFest passes will be available to Paley Center members starting on January 9 and to the general public the following day. Individual passes will be available to Paley Center members on January 11 and to the general public the following day.

Last year was the first year that PaleyFest events were streamed live online and it appears likely that something similar will be done this year with Hulu signing on as Premiere Sponsor for PaleyFest 2012.