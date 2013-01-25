Nic Mathieu may be suiting up to direct live-action ‘Robotech’

#Tobey MaGuire #Anime
01.25.13 6 years ago
Warner Bros. is moving ahead with its long-in-the-works big-budget live-action adaptation of the beloved anime “Robotech.” Director Nic Mathieu is in talks to helm the film.

“Robotech” has been in development since 2007, with Akiva Goldsman and Tobey Maguire acting as producers. Several different writers have taken a crack at the screenplay, but Mathieu is the first director to enter talk for the film, according to The Hollywood Reporter

 
The original series, adapted from three Japanese series, totaled 85 episodes and told the futuristic story of humans using giant mechanical warriors (known as “mechas”) to fight off alien invaders. 
 
Warner Bros. is likely hoping for a “Transformer”-style franchise, seeing as “Robotech” features similar giant robots, but also has an intimate love story at its core. 

Although Matheiu isn’t yet a household name, the prolific commercials director is also attached to direct the sci-fi film “The Wind” at Warner Bros. and “The Story of Your Life,” from producer Shawn Levy (“Real Steel”).

