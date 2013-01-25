Nic Mathieu may be suiting up to direct live-action ‘Robotech’

Warner Bros. is moving ahead with its long-in-the-works big-budget live-action adaptation of the beloved anime “Robotech.” Director Nic Mathieu is in talks to helm the film.

“Robotech” has been in development since 2007, with Akiva Goldsman and Tobey Maguire acting as producers. Several different writers have taken a crack at the screenplay, but Mathieu is the first director to enter talk for the film, according to The Hollywood Reporter.