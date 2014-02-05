Nick Cannon bringing ‘Drumline’ follow-up to VH1

Nick Cannon brining back that “Drum Line” beat.

VH1 has given the green light to a cable movie project from the actor-producer, tentatively titled “Drumline: A New Beat.”

Cannon, who starred in the 2002 original, will appear in “A New Beat,” although VH1 is being careful not to call it a sequel.

“New Beat” will instead follow a new group of characters at a fictional New Orleans university. The story will focus on Dani, an upper-crust Brooklynite, who attempts to revitalize the college’s once-prominent drumline, while dealing with mean-spirited upperclassmen, a blossoming romance with her rival Jayven, and competing drumlines from crosstown schools.

No casting announcements have yet been made.

“New Beat” is being produced by VH1 in partnership with Fox Television Studios. Wendy Finerman, Jody Gerson and Dallas Austin — who produced the original film from Fox 2000 — are onboard as executive producers. Regina Hicks and Karin Gist are writing the script.

“”Drumline” was not just a successful film; it was a cultural happening,” said Cannon in a press release. “Even though it was released over a decade ago, I am constantly approached by people on the street who tell me how much of an impact it made on them. As a producer, my thought was, ‘How do we create an updated version that would translate to today’s audience and still feel fresh and original?” Adding a female lead character really makes sense and VH1 is the perfect network to partner with on this modernized take on what is considered a unique and classic film experience. “

“”Drumline” has become one of those beloved cornerstone films for a generation, always generating high ratings when we air it on VH1,” added VH1 executive Susan Levison. “We”re beyond excited to revisit that ‘Drumline” magic with Nick Cannon, Wendy Finerman, Dallas Austin and Jody Gerson to create a film that features a strong, relatable storyline, great music and a little nostalgia — all of which viewers have come to expect from a VH1 original movie.”