Nick Offerman, Kerry Washington will announce the 64th Primetime Emmy Nominees

06.14.12 6 years ago
The Academy of Television Arts & Sciences has tapped Kerry Washington and Nick Offerman to announce the nominees for the 64th Primetime Emmy Awards.
That means that on Thursday, July 19 the “Parks and Recreation” and “Scandal” stars will have to be awake, pretty and on-camera at 5:40 a.m. to announce awards that neither is expected to be nominated for. 
Offerman, a Television Critics Association Award winner, has been repeatedly snubbed by Emmy voters in the past, though hope continues to spring eternal that the trend may be reversed. Washington, meanwhile, earned very strong reviews for her ABC drama, but has to be considered a very long shot to crack the deep Lead Actress in a Drama field.
The nomination announcement will take place at the Television Academy”s Leonard H. Goldenson Theatre in North Hollywood, California and will be streamed online and air live on a variety of TV outlets.
The Emmy Awards telecast will air live from the Nokia Theatre on Sunday, September 23. Jimmy Kimmel will host. 

