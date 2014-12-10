Nick Offerman’s ‘Hanky Song’ is Hilarious

#Nick Offerman #Parks And Recreation #Netflix
12.10.14 4 years ago

Nick Offerman's Netflix special “American Ham” debuts December 12, but we already have a delicious slice of it in the form of a tune called “The Hanky Song.” It is a treat.

In the clip, the “Parks and Rec” star extols the benefits of the handkerchief. Some of these benefits aren't exactly SFW, but his strummin' and sangin' are all-American enough for the whole family. He's previously performed this song in the comedy show “The Meltdown,” but finally it's available for everyone to fold up and put in their coat pocket. Ron Swanson forever.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Nick Offerman#Parks And Recreation#Netflix
TAGSNETFLIXnick offermanPARKS AND RECREATION

Listen To This

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 3 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 6 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.23.18 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP