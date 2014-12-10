Nick Offerman’s ‘Hanky Song’ is Hilarious

Nick Offerman's Netflix special “American Ham” debuts December 12, but we already have a delicious slice of it in the form of a tune called “The Hanky Song.” It is a treat.

In the clip, the “Parks and Rec” star extols the benefits of the handkerchief. Some of these benefits aren't exactly SFW, but his strummin' and sangin' are all-American enough for the whole family. He's previously performed this song in the comedy show “The Meltdown,” but finally it's available for everyone to fold up and put in their coat pocket. Ron Swanson forever.