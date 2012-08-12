Watch: Nicki Minaj and 2 Chainz reunite on ‘I Love Dem Strippers,’ with strippers

It’s not a stretch to say that 2 Chainz “I Love Dem Strippers” featuring Nicki Minaj doesn’t sound like anything new. The video looks exactly like you think it would, with the Atlanta rhymer buttressed by butts and dollar bills raining from this hands. The hook is just the song title repeated over and over with Chainz bumpy slow flow oozing with the usual boasts.

The big question for MInaj: will she work the pole or is she asserting her breadwinner status on the couch with the rest of the dude bros? Because that’s what this is: Dude-broage. Minaj — whose rhymes come off way hotter — opts to uptake the traditional male role in rap: rappers are paid to rap, and they use that money to pay women to take off their clothes. Grass is green, sky is blue.

“I Love Dem Strippers” is off of 2 Chainz’ “Based on a T.R.U. Story,” out on Tuesday (Aug. 14).