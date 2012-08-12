Watch: Nicki Minaj and 2 Chainz reunite on ‘I Love Dem Strippers,’ with strippers

#Nicki Minaj
08.12.12 6 years ago

It’s not a stretch to say that 2 Chainz “I Love Dem Strippers” featuring Nicki Minaj doesn’t sound like anything new. The video looks exactly like you think it would, with the Atlanta rhymer buttressed by butts and dollar bills raining from this hands. The hook is just the song title repeated over and over with Chainz bumpy slow flow oozing with the usual boasts.

The big question for MInaj: will she work the pole or is she asserting her breadwinner status on the couch with the rest of the dude bros? Because that’s what this is: Dude-broage. Minaj — whose rhymes come off way hotter — opts to uptake the traditional male role in rap: rappers are paid to rap, and they use that money to pay women to take off their clothes. Grass is green, sky is blue.

“I Love Dem Strippers” is off of 2 Chainz’ “Based on a T.R.U. Story,” out on Tuesday (Aug. 14).

Around The Web

TOPICS#Nicki Minaj
TAGS2 Chainzi love dem strippersNicki Minaj

Listen To This

All The Best Hip-Hop, Pop, And Dance Remix Playlists On Spotify Right Now

All The Best Hip-Hop, Pop, And Dance Remix Playlists On Spotify Right Now

08.29.18 19 hours ago
All Of The Best Apple Music Playlists That You Need To Be Listening To

All Of The Best Apple Music Playlists That You Need To Be Listening To

08.28.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.28.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.27.18 3 days ago
The Music Podcasts You Should Be Listening To Right Now

The Music Podcasts You Should Be Listening To Right Now

08.27.18 3 days ago 5 Comments
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

08.24.18 6 days ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP