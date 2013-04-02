Watch: Nicki Minaj and Lil Wayne get sexy-frisky in ‘High School’ video

In the music video for “High School,” Nicki Minaj plays the lady-friend of a Latino crime boss, and Lil Wayne shows up as a dude who does business with him. The Young Money imprint founder is soon tussling around a bed with the Young Money signee. I assume they’re playing Parcheesi, and both are winning.

So naturally Minaj spends the video in bandages masquerading as dresses and strings serving as swimsuits. Dress code for at the palace for men (well, Wayne, as per usual) is jeans-casual. Toward the end, director Benny Boom attempts to integrate a plot; but judging from Twitter, all anybody really wants is a Nicki Minaj and Lil Wayne sex tape.

Like in several Weezy music videos, Minaj and Wayne resolve into a “this is just a video shoot” posture, bringing the fantasy of mudflap girl poses and swinging slow-motion dreadlocks to a close. Wayne even brought a couple of other extra girls along for this steamy ride, because he has just that much love to give.

There’s a weird ownership feel to this scenario, particularly with Minaj being a virtual underling at the YMCMB academy, at least compared to “el jefe” Weezy. But his “I Am Not a Human Being II” is just that bad, so perhaps their sexual encounter is a existential transfer of power. Call Mack Maine for the scepter, call Birdman for smelling salts.

“High School” is a cut off of “Roman Reloaded – The Re-Up,” released last year.