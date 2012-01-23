Nicki Minaj pushes back ‘Roman Reloaded’ to when?

“Roman Reloaded,” Nicki Minaj”s follow-up to “Pink Friday” will have to wait just a little to unload: the album has been pushed back from Feb. 14 to April 3.

Minaj tweeted the news herself. She gave no reason for the delay, but added “But have no fear. Tons of surprises before then.” She later added “The initials for a song ur gna love on the album: COAC” and then “And the new one I”m wrkng on rt now.” So maybe she”s just adding more ammo.

There”s plenty of Minaj teed up between now and then: She just dropped the video for “Stupid Hoe” last Friday, plus she appears on the forthcoming Madonna single, “Gimme All Your Luvin,” and is rumored to be joining Madge during Madonna”s Feb. 5 Super Bowl Halftime appearance.