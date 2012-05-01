Nicki Minaj ‘Reload’ing for 14-city North American tour

Nicki Minaj will be headlining her first-ever North American tour this summer.

The “Starships” rapper, who recently returned to Twitter after a (gasp!) week-long hiatus, will kick off the 14-city run on July 16 in Chicago and wrap up August 12 in Vancouver, BC, according to the announcement on her official website. Tickets go on sale this Friday, so get those credit cards ready, kids.

Minaj is also slated to play several radio festivals in the coming months including Wild 94.9″s Wild Jam in San Francisco on May 10, KIIS FM”s Wango Tango in L.A. on May 12, Wired 96.5 Fest in Philadelphia on June 1, Jam”n 94.5 Summer Jam in Boston on June 2, Hot 97 Summer Jam in New York on June 3, and Hot Jam in Hartford on July 20.

Stateside dates will follow the international leg of Minaj’s “Pink Friday: Roman Reloaded” tour, which kicks off May 16 in Sydney, Australia.

You can check out the full schedule below, and buy tickets here beginning on Friday.

“Pink Friday: Roman Reloaded” has so far sold over 400,000 copies in the U.S.

Are you planning on seeing Minaj live this summer? Sound off in the comments!

Follow me on Twitter @HitFixChris

July 16 – Chicago, IL – The Chicago Theatre

July 17 – Detroit, MI – Fox Theatre Detroit

July 19 – Cleveland, OH – State Theatre at Playhouse Square

July 22 – Atlanta, GA – Fox Theatre Atlanta

July 24 – Miami, FL – James L. Knight Center

July 26 – Birmingham, AL – Boutwell Auditorium

July 28 – Houston, TX – Bayou Music Center

July 29 – Dallas, TX – Verizon Theatre at Grand Prairie

July 31 – St. Louis, MO – Peabody Opera House

August 2 – Denver, CO – Wells Fargo Theatre

August 4 – Las Vegas, NV – Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino

August 7 – Phoenix, AZ – Comerica Theatre

August 11 – Seattle, WA – Paramount Theatre

August 12 – Vancouver, BC – Queen Elizabeth Theatre