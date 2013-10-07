You’re on the clock: 10 movie stars who should transition to TV

It’s been a long time coming, but it looks like Halle Berry will finally be gracing our television screens next summer. The actress has signed on to star in the Stephen Spielberg-produced series “Extant,” which will air on CBS. Halle will play an astronaut who returns to earth after a year-long solo mission — and at the very least, the show will be less nausea-inducing than “Gravity.”

Seeing the actress take the plunge to the small screen has us thinking: what other movie stars might be on their way to a career in television? Take a look at our predictions, plus the ideal TV roles we’d like to see them in.