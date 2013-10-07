You’re on the clock: 10 movie stars who should transition to TV

It’s been a long time coming, but it looks like Halle Berry will finally be gracing our television screens next summer. The actress has signed on to star in the Stephen Spielberg-produced series “Extant,” which will air on CBS. Halle will play an astronaut who returns to earth after a year-long solo mission — and at the very least, the show will be less nausea-inducing than “Gravity.”
Seeing the actress take the plunge to the small screen has us thinking: what other movie stars might be on their way to a career in television? Take a look at our predictions, plus the ideal TV roles we’d like to see them in.
Drew Barrymore can continue to do movies, “Whip It” was pretty good. When I was younger I had a thing for Winona Ryder so seeing her in a reality show would be fun. Probably be boring though. It could secretly also be a dark thriller by having scary stuff happen to her while she films her reality show, but no one clues her in. A cruel version of “Average Joe” what do ya think? Best of both worlds!
Everyone else can retire as far as I am concerned. There are 7 billion people on Earth. New blood in movies will be Just Fine.
Though I did like Renee Zellweger in “Cinderella Man” I forgot she existed until launching your gallery.
Nic Cage can also keep doing movies, because it is a running joke at this point, ending the joke would be sad
You really (REALLY?) don’t think Nicolas Cage is in enough stuff and we see enough of him? ‘Cos I do.
I’ll watch Winona Ryder in a new cable drama, presumably about a shoplifter who starts cooking meth to pay her fines. Hugh Grant could play her douchebag brother-in-law, and he could be a cop. Like, DEA or something, and then he’ll climb the ranks until at the end of the show he’s an ASAC.
And whenever I see Renee Zellweger I can only think of Community. I can’t take her seriously after that.
At this point I don’t think anyone will cast him in any movies that would potentially be good, so can’t hurt. As long as he just shows up in movies destined to be flops then it can only be funny.
that evolution of Nic Cage’s Hair edit was funny in 2011, but we can’t get new stuff unless he keeps on keeping on, ya dig?
[www.youtube.com]
Not that I am a giant Hugh Grant fan, but I would say he played something outside the “rom-com lothario” role in Cloud Atlas…
Mostly good choices, but I would add three others:
– Richard Gere
Why: his charisma and his talent are more suited to the types of movies that the risk averse studios don’t make anymore.
Role: Conflicted paternal figure of the antihero (or antiheroine) main character
– Michelle Pfeiffer:
Why: She has to have learned a thing or two about TV business, after being married to David E. Kelley for something like 20 years). And she’s been badly used in movies for years.
Role: A matriarch in a single camera family comedy
And I forgot to add the third name… typical
– Wesley Snipes:
Why: He need the money, and a quick turn in a TV show would refresh him to the crowd who does not watch straight-to-bluray movies.
Role: A one year turn as a bad guy or henchman in an aciton cable series, like Sons of Anarchy or Justified.
@LouisJab
I’d totally watch Wesley Snipes and Michelle Pfeiffer in something. Michelle Pfeiffer because I enjoy watching her and she can act. Wesley Snipes uh, wait why do I want to watch him? I can’t honestly say. Just because I hope on some level it is comical and he beats people up on TV? I can’t decipher my motivations but I don’t think they are necessarily complimentary to his acting.
Old Richard Gere’s face is the stuff nightmares are born from.