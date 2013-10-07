You’re on the clock: 10 movie stars who should transition to TV

#Keanu Reeves #Nicolas Cage #Halle Berry #Ryan Reynolds
and 10.07.13 5 years ago 8 Comments

It’s been a long time coming, but it looks like Halle Berry will finally be gracing our television screens next summer. The actress has signed on to star in the Stephen Spielberg-produced series “Extant,” which will air on CBS. Halle will play an astronaut who returns to earth after a year-long solo mission — and at the very least, the show will be less nausea-inducing than “Gravity.”

Seeing the actress take the plunge to the small screen has us thinking: what other movie stars might be on their way to a career in television? Take a look at our predictions, plus the ideal TV roles we’d like to see them in.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Keanu Reeves#Nicolas Cage#Halle Berry#Ryan Reynolds
TAGSdrew barrymoreExtantHalle Berryhugh grantJohn CusakJOHN TRAVOLTAkatie holmesKEANU REEVESNICOLAS CAGERENEE ZELLWEGERRyan ReynoldsWinona Ryder

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 1 day ago
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 5 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP