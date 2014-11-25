Nicole Kidman and Reese Witherspoon to star in a limited TV series written by David E. Kelley

The project, “Big Little Liars,” is based on the best-selling novel by Australian author Liane Moriarty about “three mothers of kindergartners whose apparently perfect lives unravel to the point of murder.” The project, which will be penned by Kelley and produced by Kidman and Witherspoon, will soon be shopped to various networks.

“Hart of Dixie” is returning a month early, on Dec. 15

The Rachel Bilson drama was supposed to begin Season 4 in January, but it”s been moved up to bolster the “Jane the Virgin” fall finale on Dec. 15. After that, “Hart of Dixie” will take a few weeks off and return Jan. 9 in its regular Friday at 8 timeslot.

Jeffrey Dean Morgan to play Joe DiMaggio on Lifetime”s “Marilyn”

He”ll play the New York Yankees legend in Lifetime”s four-hour miniseries on Marilyn Monroe”s family life.

Garth Brooks cancels Jimmy Fallon and “Today” appearances due to Ferguson unrest

The country music star, who was scheduled to visit “The Tonight Show” on Thanksgiving, wrote on Facebook: “We landed in NY last night to the news of the civil unrest that was going on in our nation. To spend the day promoting our stuff like nothing was wrong, seemed distasteful to me.” He added that his followers should “love one another.”

Ferguson officer Darren Wilson breaks his silence to ABC News” George Stephanopoulos

“World News,” “GMA” and “Nightline” will have excerpts of the exclusive interview over the next day.

Syfy orders reality show “The Bazillion Dollar Club”

The six-episode “docuseries” will follow the creators of the hardware accelerator Highway1.

Jennifer Lawrence recreates “The Vanderpump Rules” intro

Lawrence visited Vanderpump”s Beverly Hills restaurant Pump over the weekend with her “Vanderpump Rules”-loving pals.

“The Walking Dead”s” Robert Kirkman”s biggest regret is the CDC episode from Season 1

“It possibly gave away too much information and was such a big change very early on in the series,” he says.

“The Flash” to face-off with the Reverse Flash

The Dec. 9 episode will feature the Reverse Flash, but don”t expect to learn his true identity anytime soon.

“New Girl” finds Coach a love interest

Actress Meaghan Rath will romance Damon Wayans Jr.”s character in time for Valentine”s Day.

Joy Behar cracks Barbara Walters jokes in front of Barbara Walters

Walters was in attendance for her former “View” co-star”s one-woman show “Me, My Mouth & I.”

On British reality TV, Kendra Wilkinson recalls having sex with Hugh Hefner at age 18

The former “Girls Next Door” star said on “I'm A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here!” that “you”re not obligated” to sleep with Hef, “it”s your choice.”