Nicole Kidman to get psychological with ‘Oldboy’ director in ‘Stoker’

09.01.11 7 years ago

 “Stoker,” the psychological thriller starring Mia Wasikowska, Matthew Goode and Nicole Kidman has started production in Nashville, Tenn.

Acclaimed Korean helmer Park Chan-wook (“Oldboy,” “Thirst”) is making his English-language debut from an original screenplay by the Wentworth Miller (star of “Prison Break”), who wrote under his pen name, Ted Foulke. Scott Free Productions” Tony Scott, Ridley Scott and Michael Costigan are producing for Fox Searchlight Pictures
After India’s (Wasikowska’s) dad is killed in a car crash, her hiterto-unknown Uncle Charlie (Goode), moves in with her and her emotionally unstable mother (Kidman). The lonely India starts to suspect Charlie of having diabolical plans, but can’t help bonding with him. Sounds a bit like Hitchcock’s “Shadow of a Doubt.”
Dermot Mulroney and Jacki Weaver are also set to star. 
It was recently announced that Josh Brolin is teaming with Spike Lee for an Americanized take on Park’s cult hit “Oldboy.”

Mia Wasikowska recently starred in “The Kids Are All Right” and Tim Burton’s “Alice in Wonderland.” She’ll next appear in “Albert Nobbs.” Meanwhile, Kidman will soon be seen opposite Nicolas Cage in “Trespass.”

TAGSMATTHEW GOODEMIA WASIKOWSKANICOLE KIDMANPark Chan-WookSTOKER

